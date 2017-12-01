A dynamic concept

It took our country over four-and-a-half decades after Independence to bring about the specific legislation regarding people with disabilities (1995) and the Persons with Disabilities Act to ensure equal opportunities, protection of rights and full participation was put in place. It took another 21 years for the Lok Sabha to pass the rights of persons with disabilities bill, 2016 that significantly amended portions of the previous act. The new act is expected to be proactive in bringing our law in line with the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities that was passed by the General Assembly in 2006 and to which India was a signatory. The all-out effort is largely to enhance the rights and entitlements of the disabled as well as to provide effective mechanisms for ensuring their empowerment and true inclusion into society in a satisfactory manner. The positive aspect of this development is that recent years have seen a paradigm shift where the differently abled are given a chance to actively assert their rights rather than passively endure acts of charity emerging from emotions of sympathy. Sadly enough, there is a gaping mismatch between intentions formulated through government laws and acts and their implementation. A more down-to-earth, hands-on involvement where several practical provisions may be considered as a way of addressing the "evolving and dynamic concept" of disability (as the new act defines the modifications) needs to be effectively planned. For this, it is not just enough to follow the letter of the law, confer with administrative policy-makers or devise departments to bureaucratically implement schemes. What is needed are meaningful discussions with all stakeholders as well as communities - activists, family, support groups and, where possible, various categories of the disabled whose empowerment and well-being are in focus. Disability is more often seen as a permanent state of physical or psychological impairment rather than as a fluid condition. The categorization of disabilities in the 2016 bill that has replaced the PWD Act of 1995 attempts to become more exhaustive without addressing the social and cultural implications of even 'normal' individuals who through natural processes of ageing or disease, accident or trauma are rendered impaired. The uncertainties of the disabled condition, societal perception of deviant physical or mental states and resulting cultural complexities make it difficult to define or measure degrees of disability. Although disability is a variable and changing condition, it is mandatory for a certificate of disability to fix the percentage of impairment. A lack of flexibility in governmental and administrative functioning results in recent situations like that of a person with 83 per cent cerebral palsy being denied the mandatory Aadhaar card because in this specific case it was not possible without special provisions to conduct the biometric verifications. A rethink or simple awareness could have saved the person several humiliating interchanges and, finally, visits to the court for judicial redress. The media later reported that representatives from the eastern regional centre of the Unique Identification Authority of India had now made a home visit to set the enrolment process in motion. The question is why a disabled person has to face anxieties and ordeals in public life owing to negligence, general apathy and lack of informed views on disability. Very recently one notices that several of our universities are conducting courses in disability studies, a new multidisciplinary niche that emerges out of worldwide disability rights movements of the 1970s and 1980s that had, in fact, prepared the primary groundwork for its academic discussion. Courses in disability studies seek to disengage impairments from myths and stigma that influence social interaction and social policy. Scholarly discourse in the field takes into cognizance the shift away from a focus on individual deficiency or pathology to the idea that the socio-economic status and the roles of persons with disabilities are inevitably shaped by socially constructed barriers - prejudice, exclusion, inaccessibility. Redressal is attempted through addressing issues across a range of variable disability factors to generate conceptual debates hinging on justice, ethics and morality. However, it remains to be seen how this emergent discipline can impact the realities of the Indian scenario where mandatory provisions for an inclusive environment are either blatantly flouted or half-heartedly implemented since general awareness is as abysmal as practical considerations are warped. From personal experience let me make a simple accessibility audit for wheelchair or orthopaedically disadvantaged persons in public buildings, including premier educational institutions or malls. Most new buildings do have ramps in place and elevators, but in several cases, infrequently used ramps are overgrown with weeds, slippery with moss, especially during the monsoon season or unkempt, to say the least. Sometimes ramps are hastily constructed at an impossible incline, neglecting standard specifications. In old buildings, the elevators are frequently non-functional and may be very inconveniently located in some inconspicuous alcove, with no signboards indicating to a first-time user the lie of the land. Our historical monuments are mostly inaccessible to persons with orthopaedic and motor disabilities as also to the aged and the infirm. Expert advice could certainly be solicited to keep the heritage structure intact even when instituting changes to make these sites more wheelchair-friendly. On the other hand, our swanky malls or public spaces, some, if not all of our libraries and archives, galleries or museums that clear the primary accessibility audit have no provision to keep a few usable wheelchairs on the premises. This would be a practical solution for any wheelchair user visiting these venues. A difference has to be recognized between a wheelchair-bound person who has to always travel with one's own wheelchair and a person needing to use a wheelchair for easier mobility largely to reduce the strain and inconvenience. At the National Convention of Youth with Disabilities in Delhi, it was revealed that not even one per cent of educational institutions in the country is disabled friendly. If demographically charted, over 50 per cent of our disabled are under 25 years of age, and they need access to education and employment opportunities. In the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the quota for students with disabilities has been increased by one per cent. However, the quota on paper is of no use unless the ground realities register a marked improvement. Prakash Javadekar, the Union minister for human resource development, announced a few months back that the government had decided to set up a Central university to cater to the needs of the disabled students across the country. This violates the principle of inclusive education where the differently abled are accommodated in classrooms along with other 'normal' students which could encourage interaction and sensitization. One also wonders whether the minister was even aware of the complex problems faced by people struggling to cope with their aberrant bodies or wayward minds. In this heroic effort in living their daily lives, each disabled individual needs some form of support, mostly from within the family or from a familiar social environment. One Central university for a country where, going by the census data of 2011 (that stands updated in 2016), 2.68 crore, that is 2.21 per cent of India's population, is disabled? The potential university entrants in the age group of 20-29 are 16 per cent of this population of the disabled. Moreover, where is the infrastructure to handle the separate categories of disabilities, each with its own special or differential needs? What are the support systems of caregivers that are likely to be set up? How will trained faculty for teaching the sight and hearing impaired or those with more specific learning disabilities be sourced? Most important, such a university will only further marginalize the disabled individual from the mainstream rather than rehabilitate him or her into it. The need of the hour in India is visibility of the disabled in the public sphere or in responsible positions through empowerment and integration, by drawing them from the periphery into mainstream activities. Sensitization can only happen by closely interacting with the physically challenged and involving them in social, cultural, economic participation, thereby ensuring healthy, inclusive development of the nation. This will be possible by creating an enabling environment - revamp of transport systems, increased accessibility to public spaces, creating special facilities for each kind of disability in educational institutes and workplaces and providing access to digital needs. The fissures in schemes devised for the disabled in India continue to make life difficult for them. Increased general awareness, followed up by more consistent models of care and concern can generate friendlier enabling environments for the disabled in the country. For a vast country like ours with severe economic disparities, entrenched social hierarchies and rural-urban divides, it is a complex, but not an impossible, vision of change. Can we, as a nation, muster the will to become more sensitized to our differently abled population?