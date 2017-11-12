A dog's best friend A month after he made that Defence of Dynasty speech, Rahul Gandhi posted that Pidi tweet. Wahi, same one, where he says the wee canine fella tweets for him. It was kinda sporting, punny. ("Pidhi" toh means generation; many of those make a dynasty. "Pidha" is different.) But the vitriol the tweet elicited! Tauba, tauba. Some had axes to grind. Ex-partyman Himanta Sarma shot, "...remember you busy feeding biscuits 2 him while we wanted to discuss urgent Assam's issues (sic)." Bow wow: The tweet got 2.4k comments. 8.6k retweets. 26k likes. If only people would vote with such readiness. Sigh! Moo point The BJP and its legions ODed on Pidi, when they could have laughed, ignored, moved on. If they had any sense of humour they would have got a counter post from Kallu. Arre, wahi Kallu - UP CM Adityanath's pet Great Dane. Don't go by what CMji said after the furore over the infant deaths - that he feels parents will leave kids to the state's mercy - when it comes to animals, he is all heart.Mooo: The cows are saying they can tweet too, after all they are the Nation's pet. Kitties and parties Paddles used to tweet, New Zealand's First Cat. Her twitter bio reads: "Not affurliated with Labour Pawty. Bullies will be Scratsched /blocked." She was run over this week. R.I.P. Paddles. UK has a Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office - the resident cat at 10 Downing. Name, Larry.Miaow: This is what Larry tweeted upon Priti Patel's resignation: "Theresa's just asked me if I'd fancy becoming International Development Secretary. #kitileaks." Slytherin Will Pidi ever do as much? Perhaps Prashant Kishor can suggest. You know what Putin did, na? Once, when he was meeting the German Chancellor he got Connie, his Labrador Retriever, in the room. Angela Merkel, whose fear of dogs is famous, stiffened; though Putin insisted he had no idea. AM later said : "Russia has nothing... All they have is this." Hissss: Sssh, someone is pet hunting.