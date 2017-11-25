A different vision

Some ten years ago, I was in Santiniketan where I met a Buddhist monk clad in red, working as secretary to the vice-chancellor. He was from Tripura, which had since the inception of Tagore's university sent a steady stream of students to it. Shortly afterwards I was in Manipur, and was dazzled by the richness of that state's dance and musical traditions. I was told that while Tagore had never visited Manipur, he had seen their dancers perform at the court of the Maharaja of Tripura, and was so impressed that he took their teachers to Santiniketan where Manipuri dance was made part of the curriculum. Tagore's seven visits to Tripura are commemorated in a charming booklet by Bikach Chaudhuri, published by Jnan Bichitra Prakashani, located on Jagannath Bari Road in Agartala. I picked up this publication earlier this month, on my first visit to Tripura. Before coming, I had heard good things about the state's long-serving chief minister, Manik Sarkar. He was said to be honest and self-effacing, and with a particular interest in education. Now, in Tripura myself, I asked the students I met whether these perceptions were accurate. The response to my query was (expectedly) not uniform. One student remarked that unlike Narendra Modi or Mamata Banerjee, Sarkar did not have posters of himself put up all over the place. His proximity to the people was proclaimed in his everyday conduct and in the manifest affection it evoked among the citizens of Tripura. A second also praised Sarkar, but with a caveat; while the chief minister was undoubtedly sincere, he should do more to promote entrepreneurship and industry. Tripura had impressively high literacy rates; yet the government seemed unable to provide challenging jobs to educated young men and women. Its geographical isolation and the lack of connectivity contributed to the problem; but the state government had not done enough to overcome this. A third student offered a sharper critique of Manik Sarkar's government. Some 30 per cent of Tripura was classified as 'tribals', down from roughly 50 per cent at Independence. This was a substantial minority, discriminated against by the Bengali-speaking majority in subtle and direct ways. While massive flyovers were being built in Agartala, villages in the tribal districts lacked decent roads, schools and hospitals. The discrimination was not restricted to politics or economics; it also took cultural forms. Public places were being named after Bengali heroes, sometimes gratuitously. A field in the heart of the capital, traditionally meant for horses and long known by the name, Astabal (deriving from the Sanskrit for 'stable'), recently had a pavilion built on it, preparatory to the field itself being renamed the 'Swami Vivekananda Stadium'. Between talks with students and professors, I visited the Tripura State Museum. This is housed in what was once the royal palace, a shimmering white building with waterbodies around it and a long driveway as its approach. The museum starts with several small rooms celebrating the cultural and ecological diversity of Tripura. A room on 'Land and People' illustrates how the different castes, communities, tribes and religions of the state 'live here as good neighbours, for various socio-political and historical reasons'. A room on 'Flora and Fauna' has pictures on the state's 'enchanting natural beauty', with 'picturesque hills and valleys standing magnificently giving a soothing effect to the eyes'. From culture and nature, the museum moves on to tribal arts and crafts. Other rooms display portraits of kings and commoners. An attractive feature is the location of Tripura in its regional context; with sections on the other northeastern states and on Bangladesh and Southeast Asia as well. As sarkari museums go, this one is quite good. Tripura is a small state, with meagre resources, and within these constraints the curators have done a decent job. Yet, visiting the museum after my talks with students confirmed their criticisms of Bengali hegemony. There is a separate room devoted to Tagore and Tripura, which is fair enough. However, the largest room in the entire museum focuses on the entire gamut of Tagore's 'Life and Work', with portraits of his childhood and his adult years, and of great world figures he met such as Albert Einstein, along with the covers of more-or-less all his books, and prints of his drawings and sketches thrown in. This was Tagore-mania at its most maniacal. It certainly would not happen in Calcutta, where in a state museum Tagore would have to share space with Rammohan, Bankim, Vivekananda, Bose, Ray, Nazrul and other Bengali icons. But here, the citizens of Tripura were being told that the most important person for them to worship and admire was someone who had merely visited their state. Tribal-Bengali relations in modern Tripura is the subject of a fine essay by the historian, Monisankar Misra. As Misra shows, in the 1950s the tribals identified more with the communists and Bengali immigrants largely with the Congress. From the 1960s, however, educated tribals, disenchanted with both these parties, sought to construct a political identity of their own. The 1970s witnessed bouts of ethnic conflict, and by the next decade there was a full-fledged insurgency, pitting tribals against Bengalis. Although peace has since returned to the state, the cultural fabric of Tripura is not as 'composite' as the museum's curators fondly imagine it to be. The CPI(M) had now been in power for three terms on the trot; with a Bengali chief minister and a mostly Bengali cabinet, it is seen with suspicion among tribal students whose parents it had once counted upon as steadfast supporters. The Tagore gallery in the state museum tells one story of how Tripura constructs its past and its future. A small statue at the gate to the museum tells another. As one enters, the Ujjayanta Palace looms in the distance, while in front of one's eyes is a small black bust of B.R. Ambedkar. The plaque tells us that the bust was unveiled in 1995, by the then chief minister of Tripura, Dasarath Deb. Ambedkar is described here 'as the great champion of the down-trodden people of India'. And so he was. By the same token, Dasarath Deb might be described as the first great champion of the downtrodden people of Tripura. From a tribal background himself, Deb started his career as a radical peasant organizer before joining the undivided Communist Party of India, then in the throes of an armed struggle against the Union government. Deb gave up his weapons to contest the Lok Sabha elections of 1952, going on to serve four terms in Parliament. In the late 1970s, he returned to state politics, becoming chief minister of Tripura in 1993. B.R. Ambedkar is now widely recognized as one of the great builders of modern India. But in 1995 his posthumous rehabilitation was just beginning. The communists in particular had neglected Ambedkar; in part because of his constitutional liberalism, in part because of their ideological dogma that everywhere in the world, including in India, class mattered more than caste. To place Ambedkar right in front of the Ujjayanta Palace in 1995, to posit republican democracy as symbolically vanquishing royalist absolutism, was the act of a political visionary. In West Bengal, where the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was also in power for many decades, Dalits and adivasis continue to be victimized socially. And they remain at the very margins of political life. The CPI(M) in West Bengal has never had a Dasarath Deb. Jyoti Basu did not really understand the significance of B.R. Ambedkar. But some radicals in Tripura once did. It is their vision that must be recovered and reinvigorated in the state today.