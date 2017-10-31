A desi dictionary

The conversion of words into political bad words through slanted repetition is a feature of majoritarian discourse. The derogatory sense is sometimes derived from Western usage. Take, for example, appeasement. The infamy earned by Neville Chamberlain after making concessions to Hitler in 1939 is transferred, in a rhetorical stroke, to Indian politicians, public intellectuals and political parties whose concern for the rights of minorities, especially Muslims, is seen as the cowardly and self-interested propitiation of an aggressive community. Appeasement n. Polit. A policy of making concessions to a potential aggressor in order to preserve peace; spec. such a policy pursued by Britain towards Nazi Germany prior to the outbreak of war in 1939. Often derog. Appease v.t. Satisfy (a demand, appetite, prejudice, etc.) by acceding to his or her demands etc. The political resonance of appeasement depends on its unspoken but implied consequences: just as Chamberlain's concessions brought not peace in his time but conquest and war, majoritarians argue that concessions to the sensibilities of minorities in general and Muslims in particular, far from pacifying them, invite more demands for special treatment and privileges. These concessions include provisions in Muslim personal law that allow for polygamy, the constitutional right to run educational institutions, to sacrifice animals, to marry Hindu women and to multiply. These entitlements in a Hindu majority state encourage this entitled and pampered minority to block roads during Friday prayers, to clap for Pakistani cricket teams, to slaughter sacred cows for profit, to limit the freedom of expression of their compatriots by flaunting their religious taboos and to participate in both global jihad and Pakistan-sponsored terror. In the lexicon of the Hindu Right these are the wages of appeasement. Who are the appeasers? For the majoritarian Right, these are secularists solicitous of Muslims, who, instead of being truly secular are obsessed with conserving the religious identities of minorities, and are, therefore, pseudo-secular. The false secularist muddles up the ideal of secularism - a public realm purged of religion - with an obsession with difference, identity and pluralism. This is an unintended irony because in one dictionary meaning of the word, a pluralist is a man with many wives. A pseudo-secularist as defined by that noted neologist, L.K. Advani, is a secularist without the courage of his convictions, unwilling, for example, to campaign for the cornerstone of a secular republic, a uniform civil code. The pseudo-secularist privileges the securing of minority identity over the republican ideal of an equal citizenry. This commitment to minority identity isn't derived from a general respect for religious identity because the personal laws of Hindus aren't exempt from State-led reform. The secular sponsors of appeasement see the reform of Hindu traditions as necessary for the cause of social democracy while insisting that Muslim traditions remain off limits as a token of the republic's secular good faith. This perversion of secular idealism into pandering is obvious but India's pseudo-secularists see it, instead, as a form of political chivalry. Appeasement, in its Hindutvavadi deployment, links the original sin of Independence, the creation of Pakistan (for which all Muslims past and present are responsible) with the status of Muslims in republican India, and makes a scandal out of citizenship. Muslims, in majoritarian discourse, aren't just citizens, they are privileged citizens. Pseudo-secular pandering creates the pampered minority, the principal villain in Hindutva's political mythology. In the pre-republican past, minorities were pampered because they had the patronage of the State which was run by Muslims in medieval times and then by Christian colonizers. Now that the State is constituted by an electorate that is overwhelmingly Hindu, it is an outrage that this partiality endures. The truth about the social and political circumstances of Indian Muslims today is that they are the reverse of pampered. By every metric that social scientists use to measure wellbeing, Muslims as a community do very badly. The reasons for this backwardness are important but for the present it's enough to note that it exists. There is evidence to show that in sectors like housing Muslims are actively and systematically discriminated against but even discounting the argument from discrimination, there is no material basis on which the case for appeasement can be sustained. Faced with this obvious difficulty, majoritarian definitions shift ground. Appeasement now consists of secular parties allowing Muslims the luxury of remaining unassimilated into republican citizenship. Muslims act as secular vote banks because appeasers allow Muslims to remain unregenerately Muslim. The clinching majoritarian argument about appeasement is the right of Muslims to be polygamous under Muslim personal law. If a common civil code was publicly discussed and legislated, its rhetorical force would disappear. This, however, would do nothing to appease the majoritarians who make this argument because the charge of appeasement was never an argument for equal citizenship. It was a preliminary to arguing that Muslims and Christians can only be true citizens of India if they acknowledge that they are, in their essence, Hindu. Not long ago Subramanian Swamy made this argument in an unvarnished way when wrote demanding that India be declared "...a Hindu Rashtra in which non-Hindus can vote only if they proudly acknowledge that their ancestors were Hindus". This is not an eccentric or maverick position; it is central to Hindutva that Muslims and Christians are converts from a parent Hindu population and therefore their Indian-ness can only be gauged by their willingness to accept their essential Hindu-ness, to acknowledge the Hindu marrow of their desi bones. We have travelled a great lexical distance in the space of a thousand words. Appeasement, it turns out, has little to do with the coddling of entitled minorities; it describes instead, the propitiation (or appeasement) of a hectoring majoritarian State. The ghar wapsi campaign, the assault on inter-faith marriages, the lynchings in the name of cow protection, the demand that the Taj Mahal produce its civilizational Aadhaar card, are ritual offerings aimed at appeasing a jealous god, the sangh parivar's Hindu rashtra. Doctrinaire organizations build alternative political realities by reworking and debasing familiar words. The Bolsheviks, for example, described the dictatorship of the party as 'democratic centralism'. Used together, the sangh parivar's loaded words and phrases like appeasement, pampered minority, vote bank, pseudo-secular and presstitute, combine to create a communal common sense. Held up to the light, though, and examined one by one, they are much less plausible. There is more to Hindutva than cunning rhetoric but as Nagpur's neo-nationalists know, words are the beginning.