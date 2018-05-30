A delicate balance

Dipankar Dasgupta

Several years ago, on June 1, 2006, this column carried a story explaining the rise of the American dollar since the forties of the previous century. In 1944, the United States of America, France and 41 other countries had agreed in the Bretton Woods conference in Britain to accept the US dollar as a universal means for settling international debts. The dollar in turn was linked to gold, priced at $35 an ounce and a carte blanche of sorts was issued permitting the US to print as much paper currency as it pleased, so long as it stood ready to exchange it for gold at the agreed price. The result was that the US built up an enormous balance of trade deficit supported by an equally enormous dollar supply propped up by its Bretton Woods status.

Around the late 1960s, however, the world began to suspect that Fort Knox in the US lacked the gold reserves required to back up the supply of American dollars. And it was the French president, Charles de Gaulle, who demanded that the US settle its balance of trade deficit with France with the gold equivalent of its dollar value. The US refused to comply, of course, and the then US president, Richard Nixon, ordered a closure of the gold window in 1971. It was around this time that the first oil shock occurred too, leading the US dollar to the brink of disaster. Thanks to financial wizards (and possibly the US's military might) however, a solution to the US trade deficit problem was found. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to accept US currency as the only means of payment for oil, converting thereby a gold-backed dollar to one that was supported by oil. Consequently, the US went back merrily to printing its dollars, which the oil thirsty world was more than willing to hold on to.

Although the international financial system today is far more complex, oil continues to be tied to the US dollar and a US-led sanction, or fatwa if you will, against any country constitutes an order to the world's banks to refuse dollar transactions with it. Iran attracted such a sanction till 2015 as punishment for pursuing a weapons grade nuclear programme. Being primarily an oil exporter and the dollar being the only currency with which oil imports could be paid for, the country's economy had suffered dearly on this account, till the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action led by the former US president, Barack Obama, members of the United Nations security council, Germany and the European Union eased matters for Iran in exchange for its promise to hold the nuclear programme on leash.

The American president, Donald Trump, has abruptly pulled out of the JCPOA now and reimposed sanctions on Iran, extending them to all other countries that are audacious enough to engage in economic transactions with Iran. These include France (guilty of Airbus deals and Total's gas extraction treaty worth billions of dollars), Germany (standing accused of the Volkswagen sale) and other countries too, including India. The remaining signatories to the JCPOA as well as the International Atomic Energy Agency do not seem to be entirely convinced that Iran has violated the terms of the treaty. Violation or no, however, Trump considers the treaty itself to be "rotten" and fit at best for the garbage can.

Trump went further, though, and engineered two more events. The first of these involves the shifting of Israel's capital to Jerusalem. The Palestinians, being immensely sensitive about the issue, held demonstrations near the Israel-Gaza Strip border and paid for their opposition with their lives. Iran, a sworn enemy of Israel, has a role to play in the hopelessly complicated Middle East story as well, especially in connection with the ongoing civil war in Syria. In 2011, emboldened by the demise of the dictatorial regimes in Tunisia and Egypt, peaceful demonstrations began in Syria demanding that the president, Bashar al-Assad, step down. The government employed military forces to subdue the movement, but the military itself subdivided into opposite camps, based partly on Shia and Sunni lines.

The government had backing from Russia and Shiite Iran while the major champion of the Sunni rebels was Sunni Saudi Arabia. The civil war thus spilled over into adjoining countries. Iran allegedly sent arms for the government forces and financial resources to arm the Hezbollah in Lebanon to side with Assad. Turkey joined the rebels, primarily to use them to deal with its own rebels, the Kurds in the southeast, who are culturally and linguistically close to Iran. Finally, the Western powers bombed Syria to destroy its chemical weapons and Israel attacked Syria to prevent the Iran-Hezbollah link. The net result is that Iran and Israel have found themselves on opposite sides of the Syrian war. Consequently, Israel has reason to be pleased about fresh sanctions on Iran and Iran in turn is not too pleased about the Jerusalem shift. With the US backing Israel and alienating Iran, new conflicts could well be brewing in the Middle East. It is unlikely that the European countries will stand too long by Iran. How Russia and China will save the sinking ship is not clear either.

The second of the two additional Trump events involves denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. In sharp contrast to the belligerent treatment of Iran, Trump is sedulously extending an olive branch to nuclear armed North Korea. Benjamin Engel has observed in The Diplomat, "Trump enjoys flattery, so the South Koreans are flattering him into engaging North Korea diplomatically." This included the Pyeongchang Olympics, which Trump was made to believe to be his personal triumph. It is unlikely that Pyongyang will denuclearize, but Trump is nonetheless being projected by South Korea and American cronies as the winner of the next Nobel Peace Prize. This Obama achievement he cannot undo, but can compete with perhaps.

Where does India stand? We have friendly ties with the US, Israel as well as Iran. Iran does not quench our oil thirst alone. India invested $85 billion in developing the Chabahar port in south-east Iran. It helps us bypass Pakistan to reach the Hajigak iron ore mines in Afghanistan, where we have competing interest with China. The 900-kilometre Chabahar-Zaranj-Delaram-Hajigak rail connectivity is important for the Steel Authority of India Limited's projected $10 billion mining interests. India is also involved with the International North South Transport Corridor, a 7,200-km multi-mode network, joining Iran and Russia. India, Iran and Afghanistan signed an agreement to invest up to one lakh crore ($14 billion) in the Chabahar special economic zone and build the Chabahar-Zahedan Railway as part of INSTC. Thus, India has major stakes in Iran and US sanctions are not encouraging news. Crude oil prices have begun to rise hand in hand with doubts about future Iranian oil supply. The associated petrol and diesel price misbehaviour will not respond meekly to duty cuts or the imposition of cess on oil-exploring firms.

In the meantime, a question will continue to hang over the direction towards which confabulations between the two Koreas and the US are headed. The next few weeks alone will reveal the nature of catastrophe, if any, that the world at large, and not merely India, should brace itself for.

The author is former Professor of Economics, Indian Statistical Institute, Calcutta