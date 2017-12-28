A body of chilling evidence

Uddalak Mukherjee

It was supposed to be a Day of Rage. Not at the Israel-Palestine border, but at Deshapriya Park. A handful of members of the transgender community, activists, and onlookers had gathered on the occasion of the Kolkata Rainbow Pride Walk in front of Priya Cinema to protest against the transgender persons (protection of rights) bill 2016, which is expected to be tabled during the winter session of Parliament. On a closer examination, the community's reservations about this proposed legislation appear to merit reiteration.

In a bid to 'empower' marginalized groups, welfare measures can end up invalidating their agency. The TPPR bill, which, reportedly, includes the views of a past-life-regression therapist and magician sought out by the government, is a classic example of this kind of inversion of the autonomy of transgender people. There are numerous chinks in this legal armour and they have been discussed on some platforms. But the loopholes deserve to be highlighted, once again, given the apathy and derision faced by the trans community.

First, the bill's definition of a trans person allegedly goes against the Supreme Court's inspirational ruling in the NALSA case in which the apex court had recognized a transgender person's right to self-determination of gender. The bill, inexplicably, suggests that in order to receive the rights guaranteed under the bill, a trans person would require a certificate that will be issued by the district magistrate on the recommendations of a screening committee, comprising, among others, a medical officer, a psychiatrist and a psychologist.

Second, one of the provisions in the bill criminalizes forceful begging by transgender persons , even though the community's relationship with the practice of mangti - the request for alms - is far from simple. The lack of inclusive livelihood choices does push the community towards begging, but often, and this has been established by scholarly works, mangti can be a voluntary decision, informed by cultural traditions and the established codes of hierarchy within the community.

Finally, there is not much in the bill about the violence perpetrated on transgender men and women. An estimate by a health resource centre states that four out of every 10 transgender citizens are subjected to sexual violence before they turn 18. The emotional abuse, manifest in the form of institutionalized prejudice - among family, police, hospitals, even caregivers in rehabilitation centres - often remains unaccounted for. Of course, India's archaic, discriminatory code of criminal procedure has a lot to answer for in the case of the violence against its transgender people.

The public discourse needs to take into account two specific issues arising out of some of the flippant provisions that have been instituted in the TPPR bill. Would these inconsistencies lead to a greater recognition of the idea that some kinds of bodies - the ones that have been ordained repulsive but are yet desired covertly and subjected to violence - serve as sites of conflict? The bill's proposal - this is being contested - to transfer the right of self-determination from an individual to a bureaucratized collective confirms the contours of an unfolding conflict. Again, the TPPR bill presents an opportunity to citizens - straight and queer - to reimagine the battle for privacy. For instance, there is worry about the overreach of the Aadhaar programme. Is there a case for the upholders of privacy to link the concerns over possible breaches into personal information of the majority with the disempowerment of a sexual minority, which could be left at the mercy of a screening committee to be able to exercise a fundamental right?

Conflict entails resistance. Some members of the transgender community are hopeful that the creation of development boards for the community - West Bengal has one - could begin a leisurely process of sensitizing people's representatives. But the TPPR bill is an example of what India's policymakers can do in the name of investing rights to trans men and women.

Meaningful political representation from the LGBT community holds the key. (Parliament is yet to elect a transgender person.) But this can only happen through sustained pressure not just from the court and the transgender community but also from other citizens. The latter, evidently, are content being curious about 'queer' people. While discussing some of the challenges with the person who heads Bengal's transgender development board near Priya, I realized that spectators had, yet again, outnumbered the participants of the Kolkata Pride Walk.