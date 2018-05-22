A blue to dream of

Anuradha Roy

Bernard H. Leach, 1977

The British master-potter, Bernard Leach, was not always a potter. Born in Hong Kong and raised in Britain, he trained as a painter and went to Japan to paint when he was 22. A couple of years in, he was invited to a party. He describes entering a tea room scattered with rugs on which lay brushes and pigments alongside stacks of unglazed pots. Writers, dancers, and artists had gathered to paint them. It was February 18, 1911.

When Leach finished painting the platter he was given, it was taken away and dipped into what looked like a pail of whitewash; he wondered if his pattern had not been pleasing. Then he saw all the other pots being similarly 'whitewashed' and realized his painted plate had been dipped into what he called "finely powdered glass mixed with water".

All the pots were then lowered into a kiln and some 45 minutes passed. The red-hot pots were taken out with a pair of tongs and laid on a stone floor. Leach heard a series of cracking and pinging sounds. He saw their colours alter and patterns emerge. "Enthralled, I was on the spot seized with the desire to take up this craft."

Leach is not exceptional in having fallen instantly under a ceramic spell. Many are similarly enchanted and add their names to waiting lists at pottery classes. In India, traditional potters, however, don't always choose to learn the art, they are born into it. The kumhar community mainly consists of landless Hindus, low in the caste hierarchy, who work as families, dividing up the bone-breaking labour, but earthenware such as matkas, diyas, piggy banks, images of deities and flower pots give abysmal returns. The renowned potter, B.R. Pandit, is an exception: a child from an artisanal background who became a celebrated ceramic artist, awarded, exhibited, written about. A few traditional potters who understand the needs of the urban market have moved to making things they can sell for higher prices. But the majority of poverty-stricken traditional potters are emphatic that a potter's life is the last thing they want for their children.

The chasm between the kumhar who makes pots for a living and the studio potter for whom it is an art form could not be greater. What adds poignancy is that their materials and tools are more or less identical and the village potter's skill levels are, by and large, immeasurably greater.

Every time I watch a kumhar spin flawless urns on a primitive wheel, I realize how absurd are my long-winded, lopsided efforts at bowls or jugs. And yet I continue. Every morning I drink coffee in a mug I have made myself, I eat in platters I have first handled as rough wedges of clay. I too fell under a spell, maybe 30 years ago, and it hasn't let go of me.

For part-time, amateur potters such as I, living in a place cut off from any community of potters, the route is long and lonely. I've encountered few professional studio potters who are willing to teach more than the basics; even when you join a studio to learn you are directed to the internet or to expensive workshops to learn more, especially about glazing.

Yet you persist. Because there is a point in life, maybe not always as memorable as Leach's, when something turns from innocuous interest into obsession. I have a sense that for amateur potters such as myself, you know you have passed that point when no shop-bought glaze works to create the colours in your mind; you know you need to make your own.

I first saw jars labelled Bentonite, Titanium and suchlike at the big studio I joined to learn at after leaving a one-teacher place. Along one wall of the studio were lidded buckets, within them a creamy batter. From each bucket's handle hung a glazed tile that showed what the liquid would change to once fired at the right temperature. Kiln temperatures can be as high as 1,400 degrees Celsius, hot enough to vitrify: to melt and fuse clay, glaze and sand. The glaze finds its colour during this process.

The singular action of that intense heat has an element of danger and unpredictability which makes every firing a matter of suspense. It is alchemy of a kind. When the heavy door of the kiln swings open after a day-long firing, a hush falls over the workshop. You wonder if Ariel was thinking of a kiln-load of pots when he sang of transformations: "Nothing of him that doth fade/ But doth suffer a sea-change/ Into something rich and strange."

The colours of the sea, rich and strange, were what I wanted to create when I ground my first glazes. I dreamed of a dark, rich ultramarine shot through with a dozen other colours that came from the pale rocks and dark weeds and pink, translucent jellyfish. How would you describe such a blue? Any blue at all?

You need a different dictionary of words for colours.

My favourite name for a ceramic colour is "sky after rain", where blue meets green to form a delicate greyish-green glaze called celadon. Edmund de Waal's book, The White Road, lists a series of ancient Chinese names for colours: plum-blossom petals stained with ink; fresh onion-like bright green; broken ice the colour of eel's blood.

I haven't yet found a way to name the blue I dream of.

A meditation on the whiteness of whales in Moby Dick ends with the thought that "the mystical cosmetic which produces every one of [Nature's] hues, the great principle of light, forever remains white or colourless in itself". This came back to me as I flew to Mauritius some years ago. Over the western coastline of India I saw the water radiate outward, brown and oily black. Hours later, as the plane descended towards a series of islands on the African coast, the same ocean shone green, blue and jade.

If I scooped up a palmful from the most azure patch of the Mauritian sea, it would look as colourless as water in a bottle. Like light, water has no colour of its own, and the colour of seas is affected by many things, from phytoplankton to pollution to depth. It appeared to me that as the colour of my pots came from the interplay of fire, water, earth and air, so did the colour of the sea. As I went on grinding glazes, sieving them and testing them, the blue of my dreams appeared as elusive as my attempt to trap the Mauritian sea's colours in my hand.

One of the glazes I tried out along the way was a combination from Bernard Leach's A Potter's Book. It was called Kawai Celadon, and he had developed it from an ancient Japanese formula.

When I fired it my tester tile turned pearly grey: what I had in my hand was "sky after rain". It connected me in an unbroken line to potters in other countries and other times who had dreamed of a colour and tried to fix it onto clay. My own 'Mauritian Sea' will come too.

Meanwhile, somewhere in the lanes of Uttam Nagar or Udaipur or Birbhum, using the simplest materials and kilns, perhaps a kumhar has already created my colour without once having dipped a toe in the sea.