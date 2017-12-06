A bag full of old tricks

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson, Begum Khaleda Zia, is back to her old stand that there can be no elections in her country unless there is a 'caretaker government'. This means that her party will not contest the elections that are due in a year's time. The polls may, in fact, be advanced by a few months unless there is agreement on a caretaker arrangement. Else, if the government is brought down through a violent campaign, conditions would be ripe for a military takeover. Leaders of the BNP have briefed editors and journalists close to them to 'watch out for big developments' in December. They admit that the party does not have the organizational wherewithal to force the government into paralysis the way the Ershad-led military junta was brought down in the 1990s. The government has used the police and the security forces effectively to break the BNP's back. Even while threatening a popular uprising, BNP leaders are quick to add that the Awami League can be ousted from power if the 'police and the forces remain neutral'. The agitation after the polls in 2014 did not do the BNP and its allies any good because the violence had left a number of civilians injured or dead. The BNP tried to gain Indian support for a caretaker government but the foreign minister, Sushma Swaraj, shot that down during her meeting with Zia. Swaraj had said that if polls under an existing government can take place in all democracies, there is no reason why that cannot happen in Bangladesh. Since then, the BNP has stepped up an anti-India tirade, although it keeps sending senior leaders to work on the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh with promises to nominate 50 Hindu candidates and appoint five Hindu ministers if the party were to come to power. Back in Bangladesh, the BNP has tried working on the Hindu voters - 12 per cent of the total electorate but good enough to swing the polls in 53 of the 300 constituencies - with similar promises and by alleging that the Awami League has used the Hindus as a vote bank but has done nothing for them. If the BNP is not in a position to create suitable conditions for military intervention, who does it expect to do it for them? The only possible players in the horizon are the Islamist radicals - the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, the Ansarullah Bangla Team, and, allegedly, their allies in the Rohingya underground, especially the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army. The ARSA and its Pakistani handlers know for a fact that a BNP government backed by the hard-line Jamaat-e-Islami would be much better for their cause than the present dispensation, which is against giving any quarter to the ARSA. Sheikh Hasina Wajed's political adviser, H.T. Imam, said in an interview that the ARSA was the "common enemy" of Myanmar, Bangladesh and India. Bangladesh also offered Myanmar joint military operations against the ARSA. Strangely, Myanmar refused the offer. Indian and Bangladeshi intelligence reports do suggest some coordinated activity between the JMB and the ARSA along with the Lashkar-e-Toiba. Bangladesh police have already arrested 18 Bangladesh and Pakistani nationals suspected of joining the ARSA's 'Solidarity Brigade'. Indian and Bangladeshi intelligence suspect that at least 30-40 Pakistanis and 60-70 Bangladeshis may have joined the Solidarity Brigade, which may target the repatriation of the Rohingya refugees with renewed violence that would provoke a confrontation. The rebels have already started systematically executing those Rohingyas who have accepted Burmese verification cards. Eighteen town elders have reportedly been killed in the last two months and three others are missing. The ARSA is opposed to 'integrationist overtures', and aims to scuttle the repatriation process because a solution to the problem would lead to the ARSA's marginalization. The ARSA operates exactly like other Pakistan-trained jihadi groups that are operating in Kashmir and Afghanistan. Their first and foremost aim is the liquidation of potential opponents . It has become increasingly clear that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence had planned to assault Wajed at home on the same day it asked the ARSA to hit Burmese targets in northern Rakhine. It was a grand plan to destabilize the Bangladesh-Myanmar borderlands to weaken the Wajed regime, the finishing touches to which were given during the several meetings that were reportedly held among Khaleda, her son, Tarique, and ISI officials. Bangladeshi agencies have details of these meetings and the Indians have intercepts of ISI officers speaking to their bosses in Pakistan or their ARSA assets in Rakhine. The grand plan has failed. Wajed has turned the Rohingya issue into a game-changer by taking in the refugees and then pushing Myanmar into accepting them back through global lobbying, all the while keeping a close watch on the ARSA and its backers. The only way her boat can now be rocked is through military intervention. Armed men, with or without uniforms, remain the last hope of the BNP and its allies.