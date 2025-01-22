Nitish Kumar's JD(U) withdraws support to BJP-led Biren Singh govt, suspends Manipur unit president

The JD(U) state unit in Manipur has withdrawn support to the BJP-led Biren Singh government and the party has informed its decision to governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

The party removed the Manipur unit president from his post for not consulting the central leadership before making the decision to break ties with the BJP in the state.

The lone JDU MLA in the state, Md Abdul Nasir, will sit in the opposition benches, the party said on Wednesday.

The JD(U) national spokesperson reiterated the party’s position, stating that JD(U) continues to stand with its NDA partner, the BJP, both at the Centre and in Manipur.

“We are with the NDA and the state unit will continue to serve the people of Manipur and contribute to the development of the state," he noted.

The withdrawal, however, will not have any impact on the Biren Singh government as the BJP has 37 seats in the 60 member assembly and is also supported by five MLAs of Naga People's Front and three independents.

In a letter to governor Bhalla, JD(U) state president Ksh Biren Singh said, "In the election to state assembly of Manipur held in February/ March 2022, six candidates set up by JD (U) were returned. After a few months, five MLAs of JD (U) defected to BJP. Trial under Tenth Schedule of India of the five MLAs is pending before the Speaker's Tribunal." "After JD (U) became part of India Bloc, support to the BJP led government was withdrawn by JD(U)... as such, seating arrangement of the lone MLA of JD(U) in Manipur Md Abdul Nasir is made in the opposition bench in the last session of the Assembly by the Speaker," it added.

