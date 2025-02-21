Dive deep for answers unknown with Deepti Naval
The author-actress recently posted a reel reciting lines from her book ‘Black Wind and Other Poems’ on Instagram
Published 21.02.25, 11:30 AM
Image courtesy: @deepti.naval/Instagram
Veteran actress and director Deepti Naval, who is also a
prolific author, recently took to social media with a video that will make you
introspect. In the Instagram reel, Naval narrated lines from her poetry book,
Black Wind and Other Poems, which make you contemplate on the many facets
of life — known and unknown. A milieu of emotions and Naval’s understanding of
life, the book is a perfect page turner for days when it becomes imperative to
dive deep to fathom the journey better. Shot in a scenic landscape in the
mountains of an unknown location, the author’s stoic, serene composure
accentuates the lines from the poem. Don’t miss watching the video for a
perfect start to your day.
You can grab a copy here to
add the book to your 2025 reading list.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
