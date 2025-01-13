eat

JW Marriott celebrates Uttam Kumar with a brunch menu in Kolkata

Cinema and cuisine come together with traditional Bengali dishes and creative fusion delights

Image courtesy: JW Marriott Kolkata

JW Marriott Kolkata is all set to make your January unforgettable. After curating a special brunch menu on January 12 to honour Satyajit Ray, the popular city restaurant now pays tribute to the legendary Uttam Kumar.

Honouring the matinee idol, the special menu has dishes like Mahanayak Mangsho Rolls, Ei Path Jodi na Sesh Hoy Phuchkas, Saptapadi Pulao, Shorshe Maach and more. Celebrating the rich diversity of Bengali cuisine, the brunch offers a blend of traditional favourites like Chingri Malai Curry alongside modern twists such as Kathi Rolls. The wide array of choices and tantalising flavours make this brunch a special culinary experience.

Moreover, since the celebration is during the winters, the desserts have pithe-puli — Bengali sweet delicacies made during this time of the year, as well as golden boat-shaped sandesh along with payesh — an innovative take by the restaurant.

When: January 19 - Uttam Kumar brunch

Where: JW Kitchen, JW Marriott Kolkata

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 2299 + taxes

For Reservation, call on: +91 3366330000

— Pooja Mitra