100 days to Sasthi: Kumartuli's race against time gets tougher with bamboo hurdle

With just 100 days left until Sasthi, preparations for Durga Puja continue to face multiple challenges.

The first hurdle came in the form of a clay shortage that lasted for over six weeks, bringing work in Kumartuli to a near standstill. Adding to the anxiety is a brewing bamboo hurdle, which artisans fear could soon snowball into a full-fledged crisis.

My Kolkata spoke to artisans from the city’s iconic potters' lane to understand the situation on the ground.

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According to idol maker Indrajit Paul, bamboo soaked in river water is essential for building the framework of Durga idols. "If the bamboo is dry, the structure becomes weak and the idols can crumble," he said, adding that river authorities and the Kolkata Water Police have been preventing artisans from soaking bamboo at ghats across Bengal.

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"We source bamboo from Kumartuli Ghat, Kuti Ghat, Nabadwip, Kakdwip and several other places. If we are not allowed to soak it in water, building sturdy idols will become a major challenge," said artisan Babu Pal.

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Artisans explain that while dry bamboo is suitable for constructing pandals, idol-making requires damp bamboo. "Once the bamboo turns yellow and dries out, it cannot be used for making idols," said Indrajit Paul.

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When contacted by My Kolkata, officials of the Kolkata Water Police said the restrictions arise from practical and logistical concerns.

"Stacks of bamboo at the ghats create several problems. Bodies that need to be retrieved from the river often get caught in the bamboo. The bundles also obstruct access to ghat steps and passageways, while improperly tied bamboo frequently comes loose and floats away in the river," an official said.

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The bamboo issue comes on top of delays already caused by the prolonged clay shortage. With the monsoon now in full swing, overall production has suffered significantly. Even with artisans now working double shifts, the lost time is proving difficult to recover. The rain has also made the drying of idols a slow and cumbersome process.

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"By this time, most of the work should have been nearing completion. But because of the clay crisis, we had to let many labourers go as work had come to a standstill. Clay supply has stabilised over the last 10 days, work has resumed, and the labourers have returned. It is good news that preparations are back in full swing, but we have lost valuable time. Fortunately, Durga Puja falls a little later this year," said Pal.

RELATED TOPICS Durga Puja