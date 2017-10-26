Fun times: A blow-dryer instead of a turntable. A pair of scissors, yes, but for a very different purpose. And the reaction? Pleasantly shocked! DJ Akash and footwear designer Rohan Arora tried their hand at grooming at Studio Meche on AJC Bose Road, with June and Sneha Ghosh as models. “It was a fun interactive session where we chatted up a storm and discussed the latest trends for the festive and wedding seasons in the city,” said Deepti Mohindar, owner, Studio Meche. While June spoke about the quintessential spirit of Bengal and how to integrate that into your style, Sneha donned a pretty pink lehnga, keeping to the trend of understated bling in pastel hues. Rohan spoke about his latest festive collection and DJ Akash updated the party people on the newest beats to groove to. Picture: Pabitra Das What: Balai Shaath Bijoya Sammilani presented by Care Continuum in association with The Telegraph Where: Chowdhury House, Ballygunge When: October 28, 5pm onwards Expect: An evening by, for and of the elderly. There will be adda with eminent personalities aged 60 and above. Former Calcutta police commissioner Gautam Mohan Chakrabarti, writers Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay and Nabaneeta Dev Sen, and actors Ranjit Mallick, Mamata Shankar and Paran Bandopadhyay will be joined by Mir, the moderator. There will also be fun and games for those in the audience, including a Senior Superstar award, which will be given away by Tollywood star Prosenjit. Organiser speak: “We’re having this vent this month because October 1 marks International Day for Older Persons. We feel 60 is the new 40. So it is imperative they live life to the full, and remain productive and active as long as they can,” said Soma Bhattacharjee, director of Care Continuum, a healthcare firm. Entry: By invitation. BITERIGHT What: [email protected] Where: Afraa Creperie, DC Block, Sector I, Salt Lake On till: October 31, 10am to 10pm On the menu: Drawing inspiration from the similarities between Italian and Bengali ingredients, the menu features delicacies such as Smoked Fish Salad, Panch Phoron Potatoes, Fritto Misto, Spinach Crepes and Mushroom and Haricot Beans with Rice, celebrating the amalgamation of both palates. Pocket pinch: Rs 700-plus for two. What: Halloween Scares in association with t2 Where: Afraa, Salt Lake When: October 28, 8pm onwards What to expect: Party peeps, it’s time to dress up and get spooked in style as Afraa has a special surprise for you. The chill-pad in Salt Lake will see city DJs D-Punk, Felix and Ritzzze manning the console, who will be supported by DJs Anil, Vijay and Marcuz. The party will be high on the horror quotient with people dressed as zombies to scare you. If you do not have time for a Halloween special costume, fret not as there will be a tattoo artist who will be available to spruce you up. Women can gulp down shots on the house from 8pm to 11pm, while others can watch out for special cocktails and mocktails at the bar that will be whipped up specially with the theme in mind.

Entry: Rs 1,000 for stags and couples. Free entry for women. Tipple package starts from Rs 1,299. CHEERS! Diageo brand ambassador Brandon Toborg hosted a Johnnie Walker Blue Label sit-down dinner with

20-25 people at Vintage Asia, JW Marriott, last month. Previously the resident spirits expert for Four Seasons in California, Toborg is now based in Calcutta. Executive sous chef Sudip Misra curated an exclusive four-course luxury Asian menu that Brandon married with the Johnnie Walker Super Deluxe Portfolio. From Asparagus & Water Chestnut Crystal Dumpling to Mango Coconut Creme Brulee, it was a fine spread.