TWINNING ON TREND

#CELEB TWINNING

Kylie Jenner

CORSET BELT

“Partners in crime” Samragee Chatterjee (left) and Tina Dey had their fashion game strong at Nocturne. If Tina turned heads with her white dress-corset combination like Kylie Jenner, freelance anchor Samragee chanelled lace and embroidery through her top. “I just like how this belt makes a dress or a top look different. Gives an edgy feel. And as it’s in vogue I like it,” said Tina who picked up the belt from shopping portal SheIn.com.

KENDALL JENNER

TURTLE NECK + SNEAKERS

Topknot in place, high-waist denims, metallic kicks and turtle neck — Sneha Ghosh’s OOTN reminded us of Kendall Jenner.

“This is the kind of fashion that is comfortable and you do not need to put in much effort. Plus with the sneakers, I could dance the night away,” said the model spotted chilling at Myx.

BELLA HADID

WRAP-SKIRT

Sharp — was the first word that came to mind when we saw Saba Shahidi at Myx. The fashion merchandiser ditched the LBD for a wrap skirt + turtle neck top just like Bella Hadid. Not only did the maroon-black combo look great on her, the sharp bob cut and pencil heels added a classy touch.

ALIA BHATT

SHIRT DRESS

Talk about chill fashion, Ipsita Chakraborty’s cold-shoulder shirt dress in pop colours matched with rose gold shoes added the right amount of happy vibe at Myx. Check out Alia Bhatt in a denim shirt dress... hers with some cool patchwork.

Text: Pramita Ghosh

Pictures: Rashbehari Das