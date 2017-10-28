TGIS & CONTEST ALERT

FOOD What: Acropolis presents Rosogolla Utsav in association with t2 Where: Acropolis mall On till: October 29, noon to 9.30pm Expect: A variety of rosogollas and mishtis like sandesh, chom chom, mihidana and more to sink your sweet tooth in, across eight stalls. STYLE What: Verse presents The Bridal Story in association with t2 Where: Verse, 18 Park Lane On till: October 29, 11am to 8pm Expect: From draping to make-up and styling, this three-day event will have lots of interactive workshops by industry experts to help you step out in style this wedding season. CAMPUS What: OPUS presents Design Think 360 in association with The Telegraph Where: ICCR When: October 28, 10am to 5pm Expect: Representatives from 10 design schools along with industrial experts will speak on different career options in designing. YOUNG-AT-HEART What: Balai Shaath Bijoya Sammilani presented by Care Continuum in association with The Telegraph Where: Chowdhury House, Ballygunge When: October 28, 5pm onwards Expect: Celebrities aged 60 and above will be joined by Mir, the moderator of the evening adda. The event marks the International Day for Older Persons, which was on October 1, and will celebrate those beyond 60 as an integral part of the society. Entry: By invitation. WORLD CUP What: FIFA U-17 World Cup Where: Salt Lake stadium, Sony TEN 2 & 3 When: October 28; 3rd place play-off: Brazil vs Mali, 5pm Final: England vs Spain, 8pm Expect: Calcutta will witness the climax of the World Cup with the final between Spain and England, in a rematch of the 2017 UEFA European Under-17 Championship held in May. Spain had edged England on penalties on that occasion, and the Three Lions will be hungry to turn things around this time in what promises to be a cracker of an encounter. Earlier in the evening, Mali and Brazil will play out the third place play-off. PUPPET CARNIVAL What: PUN International Puppet Festival partnered by t2 Where: Quest mall and Rotary Sadan (October 28), Tulip Banquet Hall, PC Chandra Garden (October 29) When: October 28 and 29, 5.30pm onwards Expect: Puppeteers from nine countries including the UK, Germany, Portugal, Italy and India, will showcase their performances. A puppet show at GEMS Akademia International School will kick off the activities on October 28 and will end with an interactive show at Quest and a performance at the Rotary Sadan auditorium. On October 29, expect a carnival hosted by Wings Montessori & Activity Centre at the Tulip Banquet Hall of PC Chandra Garden, where one can enjoy acts by puppets on strings, rods, shadow puppetry, balloon puppetry and more. Entry: Free entry on October 28. For the carnival on October 29, tickets priced at Rs 600 available at www.bookmyshow.com. Call 9831461026 for details. CLUB What: Calcutta Club presents Bijoya Diwali Celebrations partnered by t2 Where: Calcutta Club When: October 28, 6.45pm Expect: The evening begins with a musical performance and ends on an explosive note with an elaborate fireworks display. Revellers can dig into grub of their choice or indulge in a shopping spree, with stalls by Only Alibaba, Pizza Hut, The Yellow Straw, Tanishq and more! HALLOWEEN What: Halloween Scares in association with t2 Where: Afraa, City Centre Salt Lake When: October 28, 8pm onwards Expect: DJs D-Punk, Felix and Ritzzze will pep up the party mood from the console, with support from DJs Anil, Vijay and Marcuz. Dress up like zombies or get tattooed on the spot and celebrate Halloween with house-special cocktails. Entry: Rs 1,000 for stags and couples. Free entry for women. Tipple package starts from Rs 1,299. CONTEST ALERT Here’s your chance to get published! Penguin Random House and bestselling writer Ravi Subramanian — well-known for his banking thrillers like If God Was A Banker or The Incredible Banker — have come together for a unique writing contest. Budding thriller writers can submit their thriller stories of 3,000 to 5,000 words and stand a chance to get published. Ravi and Penguin will select the best entries and feature them in a thriller anthology to be published in 2018. Submissions will be judged on the merit of keeping readers hooked and the twists and turns incorporated into the plot. According to Ravi, “India doesn’t lack good thriller writers, what it lacks is exposure for good thriller writers. With this anthology we expect to change that.” Last date: December 25, 2017. Submit your work to [email protected] with, ‘Ravi Subramanian anthology contest’ written in the subject line. QUIZZICAL! The Winchester brothers first entered our living rooms in 2005 and became firm favourites. Season 13 of Supernatural — the fantasy horror TV series — premieres tonight (10pm on AXN). Before that, here’s a chance to ace this contest and get your hands on some show merchandise. The first three all-correct entries to [email protected] will win some cool stuff, courtesy AXN and t2. 1) Who has created the Supernatural series? (a) Vince Gilligan

(b) Erik Kripke

(c) Shonda Rhimes 2) Who plays the role of Dean Winchester? (a) Mark Pellegrino

(b) Misha Collins

(c) Jensen Ackles 3) What does Dean call his black 1967 Chevrolet Impala? (a) Darling

(b) Baby

(c) Pal