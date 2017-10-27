SWEET BITES

It’s a dream come true for sweet lovers out there! Rosogolla Utsav, in association with t2, has rolled out at Acropolis, the Kasba mall, where you can pamper your sweet tooth with treats from across eight stalls. The festival, on till October 29 (noon to 9.30pm), offers not only a variety of rosogollas but also a range of rosher mishti, sandesh and kulfi. Take a sip break at the Maniac stall with refreshing drinks such as Masala Thums Up and Virgin Mojito, after the sweet feast. Winter is coming but nolen gur is already here. Try the Nolen Gurer Rosogolla at Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick for that extra sweet kick. Rs 30 per piece The Two-in-one Rosogolla with strawberry flavour is a top-seller at Nalin Chandra Das & Sons.

Rs 20 per piece The sponginess of rosogolla and the gooeyness of rabri come together in this Rasmalai from Nepal Sweets. Rs 30 per piece A regular rosogolla but with a fruity, black currant look and flavour at Swati’s Flavours of Rasgolla. Rs 25 per piece The plump Maharaj Bhogs kept inside a glass jar with a turban on top at the K.C. Das stall drew a lot of sweet samplers. Rs 40 per piece Try this Chilli Rosogolla from Gupta Brothers for that spicy kick to the sweetness overload. Rs 25 per piece PAMPER POINT: Jab Harry Met Sejal maker Imtiaz Ali and Tolly actress Nusrat Jahan got together at the relaunch of Purple Blaze salon at Uniworld City, New Town, on Wednesday. The 3,500sq ft pamper point has a spa, facial and hair treatment rooms, haircutting zones for kids and adults, a nail art section, feet care and a bridal room. You can avail haircut services for Rs 250 onwards. Picture: Arnab Mondal