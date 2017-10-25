Puja pageant picks top three

The evening of October 15 was made memorable for Patrali, Ritu and Maitrayee, who had lined up at The Lalit Great Eastern with a dozen others for the finale of Pond’s Pujor Nandini 2017 in association with Anandabazar Patrika and Ebela. In a couple of hours, their faces lit up when the 20-something trio snatched the three top spots. “I can’t believe it! The hard work has paid off,” said Patrali, 20, who idolises Deepika Padukone and aspires to be an actress. Krishnagar girl Ritu, 23, who loves Kareena Kapoor Khan, said she wanted to take up modelling. “I am really happy!” she smiled. Maitrayee was “jittery” to participate but felt that the pageant did a world of good to her confidence.