ITALIAN ESCAPADE

The annual education tour of the Ladies Study Group took a 30-member team headed by president Namrata Sureka to Venice and Tuscany for a culinary and cultural trip.

Curated by food connoisseur Karen Anand and travel planner Vinita Saraf, the highlights of the study trip were visiting the Town Hall of Arezzo, Tuscany, with the Mayor of Arezzo, and meeting the committee members of AIDDA, a women entrepreneurs’ organisation of Venice.

A wellness talk on Miobalance by Giovanni Megighian and a grand dinner hosted by Vittoria Ferragamo, granddaughter of Salvatore Ferragamo, added a unique perspective to the delegation.

LSG members went truffle hunting, attended culinary classes by Michelin chefs Silvia Landucci and Silvia Baracchi, visited the Venice Biennale, and toured the silver factory of architect-designer Giovanni Raspini. “The stay at medieval village Il Borro, a visit to the Rialto food market and a historical walk through Venice was a true insight into the socio-cultural life of Italy,” said Namrata.