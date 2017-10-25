It's world pasta day, and we tell you where to get your pasta, fasta!

Thin and noodle-like, spirally like a corkscrew or flat and ribbon-like — pastas come in a variety of shapes and sizes, accompanied by different kinds of sauces. While it’s difficult to eat all 600 shapes of the Italian staple in a lifetime, you can start at Buzz, The Gateway Hotel, where World Pasta Day is being celebrated in style. From the well-known fettuccine and ravioli to the lesser-known Trangulli, the menu at Buzz is extensive, and the best part? All the pastas are made from scratch by executive chef Asish Roy and his team. “Chef Roy has worked with many Italian chefs and Italian cuisine is one of his strong points. And since it’s World Pasta Day on October 25, it was the perfect opportunity to showcase his skills,” said general manager Devraj Singh. Silky, al dente and paired with the perfect sauces, t2 dug in. What: Pasta festival

Where: Buzz, The Gateway Hotel

When: October 25 to November 3, 11am to 11.30pm

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,400-plus for two Insalata di pasta Calda con Balsamico Invechhiato, Oliva Pitted e Pomodoro Sordo: The name of the dish might take you longer to utter than polishing off the warm salad because of just how yum it is. Fusilli pasta is tossed with aged balsamic, pitted olives, homemade pesto and sun-dried tomatoes. It is topped with Parmigianino cheese and pine nuts. Rs 445 FIND THESE PASTA DISHES IN ALL SHAPES AND SIZES Text: Deborima Ganguly