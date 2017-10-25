Home > Lifestyle > It's world pasta day, and we tell you where to get your pasta, fasta!
Thin and noodle-like, spirally like a corkscrew or flat and ribbon-like — pastas come in a variety of shapes and sizes, accompanied by different kinds of sauces. While it’s difficult to eat all 600 shapes of the Italian staple in a lifetime, you can start at Buzz, The Gateway Hotel, where World Pasta Day is being celebrated in style.
From the well-known fettuccine and ravioli to the lesser-known Trangulli, the menu at Buzz is extensive, and the best part? All the pastas are made from scratch by executive chef Asish Roy and his team. “Chef Roy has worked with many Italian chefs and Italian cuisine is one of his strong points. And since it’s World Pasta Day on October 25, it was the perfect opportunity to showcase his skills,” said general manager Devraj Singh.
Silky, al dente and paired with the perfect sauces, t2 dug in.
What: Pasta festival Where: Buzz, The Gateway Hotel When: October 25 to November 3, 11am to 11.30pm Pocket pinch: Rs 1,400-plus for two