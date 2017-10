After travelling solo in over 20 countries, Jharkhand girl Neha Jalan wanted to start a cafe exclusively for people who love travelling and eating. And so came about My Wanderboots, the new vegetarian food stop in the city. “We plan to start selling travel packages too. This will be a place where you can come, have food, enjoy the ambience, make a plan and book it right away,” said Neha. t2 took a quick look... Text: Manasi Shah

Pictures: Rashbehari Das