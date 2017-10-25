DING! PING'S CAFE ORIENT, WHICH OPENS TODAY, IS READY TO SERVE

The times they are a-changin’ sang Bob Dylan and our very own Park Street is chiming in too. Gone are the days of stuffy eating establishments with a colonial hangover, it’s time for more casual-dining cafes and restaurants. One such place is Ping’s Cafe Orient, which brings in a breath of freshness in both ambience and grub.

Created by the people behind multi-award-winning cocktail bar PCO (Pass Code Only) and private members’ club A Ta Maison (ATM) in Delhi, Ping’s Cafe Orient, also in Lodhi Colony, Delhi, serves up fun Southeast Asian food, with treats from Korea, Indonesia and more.

“We wanted to go with a different feel with the Calcutta Ping’s because the one in Delhi is a restaurant. We wanted to keep it more informal, like a restobar, and as the day passes, the music will get louder and the lights will give it the ambience. While the drinks are definitely our strong point, the food to go with them are equally good,” said Drishleen Sethi and Anshul Kumar, the directors of Ping’s Cafe Orient, Calcutta.

Our verdict? Ping’s definitely has the zing.

What: Ping’s Cafe Orient

Where: 2A Middleton Row, off Park Street

When: Noon to midnight

Meal for two: Rs 1,500-plus

Text: Deborima Ganguly

Pictures: Rashbehari Das