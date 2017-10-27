What: Verse presents The Bridal Story in association with t2 Where: Verse, 18 Park Lane When: October 27 to 29, 11am to 8pm Expect: A three-day event comprising a series of workshops, from draping to make-up and styling, that will cover all your basics and help you step out in style this wedding season, as Verse, the fashion store, celebrates its first anniversary. Day 1 will have drapist Dolly Jain conducting an interactive workshop. On Day 2, Aniruddha Chakladar will hold make-up and styling workshops. The event will come to a close with a trunk show featuring Verse’s bridal collection. Organiser speak: “As the wedding season is ready to kick off in the city, we are bringing together experts from different fields to help you look your best. I hope people would like our collection and enjoy the event,” said Anand Saraf, owner, Verse. Entry: Free. What: Sunburn Arena presents KSHMR in association with t2 Where: Aquatica When: October 27, 4pm onwards What to expect: It’s time to put on your party shoes and dance to the tunes of KSHMR as Sunburn Arena is back in the city for the second time this year. The DJ who is known for infusing Indian essence to electronic dance music will mesmerise you with his strong stage presence and a list of hits that includes Wildcard, Touch and Harder under his belt. Also watch out for his new track Underwater — a collaboration with Sonu Nigam. Drop in early and get a feel of the festival as local lad DJ Skytec will kick-start the event, followed by Mariana Bo. The tempo will go several notches higher as Jai Wolf will take on the stage to open for KSHMR — the present World #12 DJ according to DJ Mag Top 100 List 2017. If the dancing and jumping gets you hungry, then dash to food counters like Aminia, Dominos, Hit Wicket, and Wow! Momo to fuel up. If you want to party like a boss, then there is a VIP section and a VVIP section manned by Phoenix. In the mood for an after-party? Head straight to M Bar Kitchen on Park Street where Jai Wolf will keep the night rolling. Organiser speak: “The reason why we got KSHMR is he infuses Indian music with an EDM sound which gives a modern twist to Indian culture. KSHMR has his distinct style and the way he has Indianised electronic music is fantastic,” said Dhruv Todi and Anshul Chauhan of RhythmBox.