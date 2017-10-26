Spooky-Eyed Burger, Rs 349-plus (chicken) and Rs 319-plus (veg) What: Halloween-special menu Where: Pour House, Megatherm Tower, Block GP, Sector V, Salt Lake (near RDB Cinemas) When: October 28, 12.30pm onwards Witch Craft On the menu: Celebrate Halloween with a special, quirky menu that includes dishes like Mutton Zombie Fingers, Chicken Grave Digger’s Tacos, a veg/non-veg Spooky Eyed Burger. With the bites come the spooky-themed sips… think cocktails like Vampire Blood, Witch Craft and Ghost Tears! Pocket pinch: The cocktails are priced Rs 499-plus and the food dishes start from Rs 349-plus. What: First anniversary celebration Where: SpiceKlub, 24 Park Street, first floor, Annex Building (opposite Park Street post office) When: October 27; noon to 4pm, 6.30pm to 11.30pm The birthday party: After winning hearts and making happy tummies in Mumbai, this popular vegetarian food stop with molecular gastronomy as its key attraction had opened its doors in Calcutta last October. To celebrate its turning one, SpiceKlub has something special on offer — a live musical band to pep up your mood, 10 per cent discount and a complimentary dessert (Rasgulla Cheesecake, in picture) on every table. Pocket pinch: Rs 1,800-plus taxes for two What: Threads of Continuity: An Exhibition of Zoroastrian Life and Culture Where: Olpadvala Memorial Trust Hall, 52 Chowringhee Road When: October 26 to 29, 10am to 8pm Expect: A celebration of all things Parsi! Yes, get an insider’s view to the Zoroastrian way of life and its contribution to the world, as the Calcutta Zoroastrian Community’s Religious and Charity Fund brings you the exhibition in association with the Parzor Foundation. The exhibition introduces the history, philosophy and culture of the Zoroastrians, how they are spread across the globe — from the US to Australia, what binds them together, their contribution to world thought, symbolism, ecology and craft — and all these through visual elements, textiles, ceramics, silver and other heritage objects, both from Iran and India. You can take back a part of this heritage through Parzor craft items. Plus, feast on (and take away) a range of delicious Parsi delicacies. Entry: Open to all