Capitalist web

Shahzad Firdaus, one of the most original voices in Bengali fiction, hit a purple patch in the 1990s, beginning with Vyasa in 1993 that caught the fancy of a readership craving for a fresh narrative idiom. Shylock-er Banijya Bistar (1998) came late in this phase and got attention for its insightful critique of globalisation and the first generation of economic reforms in India. In this novel, Firdaus gives a spin to the plot of The Merchant of Venice, reimagining Antonio and Portia as associates of Shylock, portrayed here as a multinational corporation chief with clout spanning continents who has just opened offices in India. How they trap Naseeb Sikandar — a Bengali villager with a small parcel of land and a family comprising an elderly father and a supportive wife — and take control of his past, particularly his memory, forms the basis of the novel.

Back in 2009, Theatrewala Repertory, which is based in Dhaka, brilliantly adapted Firdaus’s novel into Shylock and Sycophants. Over the years, the novel has stood out for its clairvoyance. Barasat Spandan — a lesser-known group from the Calcutta suburbs — attempts a fresh adaptation when most of the novel’s forebodings have come true. Pabitra Mukhopadhyay, who adapts and directs the 130-minute production, deserves a pat on the back for his efforts.

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Mukhopadhyay retains the novel’s name, takes a leaf or two from Hasan Shahriar’s 2009 script, yet, rather inexplicably, changes the name and the religion of the central characters, giving them Hindu identities and, then, makes the rustic couple dance to “Doriyay ailo tufan” — an uncredited composition from coastal Bengal steeped in Islamic connotations.

While the train compartment scene — where the hapless simpleton is lured by the corporate agents — plays out well and the village sequences look convincing at times, the office scenes fail. The design — despite some innovative use of mime — could not utilise the expansive opening of the Rabindra Sadan stage where the play was staged for the third time recently. The tempo kept falling as the play proceeded. Only the actors — especially the ones playing the capitalist trio and the father — saved the match for Mukhopadhyay.