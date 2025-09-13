MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
A karaoke night with farewell ditties

The occasion was styled Monsoon Karaoke, being the fourth edition of the open-mic musical event hosted by the honorary consulate at Hyatt Regency Kolkata

Sudeshna Banerjee Published 13.09.25, 11:30 AM
The hosts Sanyogita (extreme right) and Arvind Sukhani (second from right), honorary consul of Lithuania, with the departing French diplomats  Didier Talpain (centre), Nicolas Facino and his wife Iryna Vikyrchak

The honorary consulate of Lithuania bid goodbye to French diplomats Didier Talpain and Nicolas Facino through a dinner reception with a touch of melody recently. The occasion was styled Monsoon Karaoke, being the fourth edition of the open-mic musical event hosted by the honorary consulate at Hyatt Regency Kolkata.

“An Evening in Paris was an adventure when I first set foot in Europe at the age of 15. Much has changed since. For me, France embodies a love that matures and deepens with every visit. Today, it is the gateway to Europe for my family and me,” said Arvind Sukhani, the honorary consul of Lithuania, raising a toast to the consul general of France and the director of Alliance Francaise du Bengale.

Didier Talpain greets Kevin Goh, the acting Australian consul general, as US consul general Kathy Giles-Diaz looks on

British deputy high commissioner Andrew Fleming and Facino were among the ones who channelled their singer persona as the night unravelled over an innovative vegetarian spread, fine liquor and a cigar lounge.

Arvind Sukhani with minister Bratya Basu (centre) and Nicolas Facino

