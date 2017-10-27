Yogi police book 2 for 'Pak' balloons

Lucknow: Kanpur police have detained two persons for selling balloons printed with "I love Pakistan" and charged them with an offence punishable with a five-year jail term. Amit Singh, the station house officer of Govind Nagar, said there were three or four such balloons in a packet of over a thousand in a provisional store in the locality. More than 20 packets were kept in a gunny bag. "We raided the shop and seized the balloons after receiving a complaint. We interrogated the retailer and the wholesaler in Kanpur," Singh said, adding that the complaint was lodged by Ajai Pratap Singh, an advocate associated with the Hindu Yuva Vahini. The Vahini was founded a decade ago by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Ashok Verma, the city superintendent of police (south), said: "The words are written in fine letters and can be read only when the balloons are inflated. The complainant had gone to the shop to buy balloons for his son's birthday." When Singh inflated the balloons, he noticed the writings - "I (heart shape) Pakistan" and " habibi" - and approached the police. Habibi means "my love" or "beloved". The balloons had allegedly been supplied to Sunny Kumar, the retailer, by Sameer Vij, the wholesaler. They have been booked under IPC Section 153B - imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration by words either spoken or written or by sign. The section attracts a maximum punishment of five years in jail. Vij told the police that a stockist in Delhi's Sadar Bazar had supplied the balloons to him. Asked whether saying "I love Pakistan" or " habibi" was a crime in India, Verma told The Telegraph the police acted on the basis of objections raised by a citizen. When it was pointed out that India has diplomatic relations with Pakistan, Verma said: "The two balloon-sellers have been charged with hurting the sentiments of some people. It could be a law-an-order issue and it was our duty to take action."