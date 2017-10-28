Would have quit if forced on DeMo: PC

Rajkot: Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram said on Saturday that he would have quit as finance minister if forced to implement demonetisation. He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the "hasty" implementation of the GST and his pet bullet train project. "If my Prime Minister had asked me to do demonetisation, I would have advised him 'please don't', and if he had insisted, then I would have resigned," Chidambaram told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Rajkot where he delivered a lecture on the state of the economy organised by local traders. Noting that the note recall and "rushing through with the GST were two major mistakes" of the Modi government, he said: "Demonetisation was a bad idea, full stop. GST is a good idea, but it has been hastily implemented. It should have been implemented with due care and attention." Pitching for an 18 per cent cap on GST, the former Union finance minister flayed the multiple slabs in the rate structure. Chidambaram said Modi's ambitious bullet train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai should not have been a priority. Focus, he said, should have been on improving safety, cleanliness, compartments and stations, bettering signalling systems and developing suburban transport. "Hardly 600 people will use the bullet train (on a one-way journey) when it is completed, and the government has borrowed a huge amount of money from Japan for this. Instead, the government should utilise the money for health and education, which the people want," Chidambaram said. He criticised the Gujarat model of development, saying " Vikas gando thayo che (development has gone crazy)". The Congress has launched a social media campaign in the poll-bound state by the same name. Chidambaram targeted the Election Commission for not declaring the dates for the Gujarat and Himachal polls simultaneously. PTI