World's most powerful yank

Donald Trump’s Twitter account New York: This is the way the world ends: not with a bang but a deleted Twitter account. At least, so it appeared for 11 minutes on Thursday evening, when visitors to President Donald Trump's personal account, @realDonaldTrump, were informed that there was no such thing. The error message on some devices was even more dire: "@realDonaldTrump does not exist." Amid a presidency that has seemed, at times, to be conducted primarily in 140-character pieces, this was a seismic event - and what was left of Twitter erupted. It was just before 7pm on Thursday, and the Internet was in an uproar. Time stopped. The sun rose in the west and set in the east. What, the watchers wondered, was going on? Had a White House aide snatched the phone from Trump's tweeting hands? After saying in an initial statement that the account had been "inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee", Twitter announced that a customer support worker had done it on his or her last day of work. That employee has since been hailed in social media as a hero ("America: Hire this person," former Representative John Dingell of Michigan tweeted) and as a scourge for acting against the President. "My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact," Trump tweeted. Yet it turns out the rogue employee was not a full-time employee at Twitter at all, according to two people briefed on the matter. The person who shut down Trump's account was a contractor, they said. The discovery highlights a difficult issue for Twitter, as well as other technology companies that rely on large amounts of contract workers to handle sensitive work. Facebook, Twitter and other companies outsource content review to third-party services, which are essentially Internet call centres staffed with hundreds of workers who deal with customer service issues. Even before Twitter confirmed that the deactivation had been deliberate, some were speculating about it. "Please, God, let the 'human error' at Twitter turn out to be someone on their last day just doing it to know what it feels like," one tweet said. Twitter has never said how many employees have access to Trump's account, or described the safeguards it has in place for its highest-profile users. Congress is investigating how technology giants may have shaped the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. Trump was locked out for just 11 minutes, and then, just as suddenly, he was back. For better or for worse, the world seemed predictable again, and one user made his prediction bold. "Man," Alex Zalben wrote, "in like nine months there's gonna be a ton of Trump Twitter blackout babies." New York Times News Service