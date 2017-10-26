Won't link, disconnect me: Didi

Calcutta: Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has refused to link her cellphone number with the Aadhaar number, daring officials to disconnect her phone, reports our special correspondent.

"Under no circumstances will I link my Aadhaar with my phone number. I challenge the authorities to disconnect my phone, let them do it. It will actually save me a lot of trouble as I won't have to attend to all those calls and messages," she said.

"I would urge you to protest in a similar manner. How many phone connections will they disconnect?" she added.