Where are choppers spraying water? NGT guns for Delhi govt through smog

One of the air quality monitors in Delhi on Tuesday morning. New Delhi, Nov. 7 (Agencies): The National Green Tribunal on Tuesday fired a broadside through heavy smog at three state governments, asking them to explain why preventive steps were not taken to control the 'severe' air quality reported in the national capital. ”The ambient air quality is so bad that children are not able to breathe properly. Why didn't you not spray water using helicopters as per our direction? You take instructions and inform us day after tomorrow,” a bench headed by Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said. The bench lambasted the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for not being prepared to tackle the emergency situation. Delhi struggled awake on Tuesday under a blanket of thick haze, with pollution many times the permissible standards. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded 'severe' air quality, meaning that the intensity of pollution was extreme. It asked the state governments to explain why they had not taken preventive and precautionary measures as it was reported earlier that such a situation was likely to arise. Districts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana that adjoin Delhi are included in part of what is known as the National Capital Region. A Tri-Cyclist pedals through an empty road during morning fog in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Picture) The green panel also directed the CPCB to state what emergency directions it has issued in exercise of its powers to tackle the situation. The tribunal was hearing a plea for immediate action against the worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR stating that it was an 'environmental emergency' affecting children and senior citizens the most. The plea said that, according to the CPCB report, the air quality of Delhi was found to be “very poor” post Diwali, on October 17, 18 and 19 was found to be “very poor”. The plea also said that despite elaborate orders from the NGT last year, the authorities have done nothing. Highlighting the increasing number of cars in the city, the plea filed by environment activist Akash Vashishta said it was “imperative that the government should take a view” with regards to putting a cap on vehicles to reduce air pollution. The plea has also sought direction to Delhi and the neighbouring states to file a status report with regard to the steps taken to educate people regarding waste burning and the pollution caused by it.