Saturday, October 28, 2017
When flights bow to God's procession

Thiruvananthapuram: The international airport in Kerala's capital closes its runway and reschedules flight operations twice every year for a centuries-old temple procession to pass.

The practice has been continuing for several decades as part of the annual festivals of the Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple here.

Flight operations to and from the airport come to a halt for five hours when Aarattu, the ritual bath procession of temple idols, passes through its runway on the final day of the shrine's 10-day Painkuni and Alpassi festivals, celebrated during the Tamil months of Painkuni and Alpassi, respectively.

The Thiruvananthapuram airport issues a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), which contains information concerning the establishment, condition or change in any facility, service or procedure, among others, in airspace management. In case of the temple festival, the NOTAM is issued a week ahead of the procession, airport sources said.

Armed CISF personnel stand guard on both sides of the runway when the idols pass to take a ritualistic bath in the nearby Shangumugham beach after crossing the airport premises.

After the "holy bath", the procession goes back to the temple through the same route at night with an escort of people carrying burning theevettis (traditional fire lamps).

As this year's Aarattu procession will be held on Saturday evening, flight operations at the airport are scheduled to stand suspended between 4pm and 9pm, the airport authorities said. According to the temple management, the procession moves through the runway as the area is part of the traditional Aarattu route through which it has been passing for centuries to reach the beach.

Thiruvananthapuram airport director George G. Tharakan said: "I do not think such a practice is followed anywhere in the world.... The runway will be closed completely and all flight operations, both domestic and international, will be halted for five hours. It is time when modernity meets tradition." PTI

