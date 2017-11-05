What if Trump fired you

Preet Bharara (left) and the playwright Ayad Akhtar at the theatre in Manhattan New York: At the opening-night performance of Junk, a play about the insider trading scandals of the 1980s by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Ayad Akhtar, two of the characters on stage, a corporate raider and his lawyer, discussed a hostile takeover they were planning and a possible legal counterattack by the target company. A man sitting in the sixth row of the Thursday night audience chuckled knowingly. It was Preet Bharara, the India-born former US attorney for the Southern District of New York. Bharara was barely in high school during the 1980s. But his own tenure as a US attorney from 2009 to 2017, when he brought to heel a new generation of Wall Street miscreants, lent a certain familiarity to the scenes unfolding at the theatre in Manhattan. Bharara's handling of the insider trading cases made him something of a household name, landing him on the cover of Time. (In India, Bharara is better known for the insider trading case involving former Goldman Sachs director Rajat Gupta and the detention of IFS officer Devyani Khobragade in a housekeeper case.) The fame only increased after perhaps the most dramatic event in his legal career: being forced out of his position by President Donald Trump on March 11. Bharara went on the offensive almost immediately, posting his version of events on the Twitter account he had started only five days earlier. "I did not resign," Bharara stated. "Moments ago I was fired. Being the US attorney will forever be the greatest honour of my life." Since that acrimonious parting, Bharara has begun to build a nascent media empire. In addition to signing on as a visiting professor at New York University School of Law, he is also a paid commentator on CNN, has signed a book contract with Knopf, and has started a podcast, Stay Tuned With Preet Bharara, with his brother Vinit, a technology entrepreneur. And he has kept up his gimlet-eyed observations of the Trump administration. "If Donald Trump fires Robert Mueller, he should be impeached," Bharara had tweeted on October 31. "Period." At the Junk opening, Bharara, dressed in a Boss suit and a Canali tie (close to, but not quite the "Brooks Brothers and Brioni" uniform of the predatory Wall Street "kings" cited in the play's opening lines), seemed as much a celebrity as some of the actors who had also been invited. As Bharara stood in the lobby during the intermission, quickly downing a double vodka and tonic before the second act began, a steady stream of fans came over to pay tribute: "Thank you for your service"; "You have done great work"; "We need more people like you"; "I just wanted the chance to shake your hand". At the after-party at Tavern on the Green, one particularly effusive woman said to Bharara: "You are a buoy in the roiled waters of these troubled times." Does this kind of thing occur often? Bharara was asked. "Yes," he said. "This is what happens when you are fired by the President." Once seated, he said he was enjoying the play ("It's quite well written") and added that one scene in particular seemed especially knowing about the world he once inhabited - one that showed a government informant fumbling his attempts to draw out incriminating statements from his boss in a wiretapped phone conversation. "There is a lot of speculation right now about whether George Papadopoulos was wearing a wire, people saying that if he wore a wire, he must have gotten good information," Bharara said of the man who recently pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI as part of the Robert Mueller investigation into the 2016 election. "And I was trying to explain to people that just because someone wears a wire - if he was wearing a wire - doesn't mean you are going to get anything good." He added: "Sometimes you have very good actors and they draw other bad guys in. But sometimes you have a halting, nervous, unsuccessful attempt. They go into a meeting and they ask too many questions - like that character did tonight - and they get told, 'Stop with the questions!' and you walk away with nothing. That's what went on in that scene. It rang totally true." The playwright and Bharara had met briefly in the lobby before the play started, with Akhtar telling Bharara: "You are such a hero to me, not just because of our shared background," referring to their South Asian heritage, "but also because of all you have done for this country." At the after-party, a surprising number of people wanted to talk about Bharara's podcast. "Preet? You are Preet, aren't you?" an elegantly dressed woman called out as Bharara passed by. She beckoned him over to her table. "I just wanted to tell you I love your podcast," she said. "It's just tremendous." "Thank you," Bharara said. "It's No. 5 on iTunes this week." He laughed and added: "Not that I'm checking." With that, he was soon out the door, on his way home to Connecticut. New York Times News Service