Friday, October 27, 2017
Warrant cancelled after Hardik appears in court
Hardik Patel

Mehsana: A Gujarat court on Thursday cancelled the non-bailable arrest warrant issued against Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel after he appeared before it and gave an assurance that he would attend future hearings.

Visnagar sessions court judge V.P. Agarwal had on Wednesday issued warrants against Hardik, the convener of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, and six others including Sardar Patel Group convener Lalji Patel for allegedly vandalising the office of a BJP MLA during the quota agitation in 2015.

The court issued the warrants after Hardik failed to appear before it for the second consecutive time, while Lalji and the others remained absent on the first occasion.

The court cancelled the arrest warrants of Hardik and the others after they appeared before it on Thursday and assured it that they would remain present during future hearings. Each of them also submitted surety bonds of Rs 5,000.

The case will be heard again on November 15.

Hardik and the others have been accused of ransacking the office of Visnagar MLA Rishikesh Patel during a protest rally of the Patidar community in July 2015.

Hardik has intensified his campaign against the BJP in the run-up to the year-end Gujarat elections. PTI

