Warped idea being imposed: Rahul

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday that a "warped" idea of "Indianness" was being imposed on the citizens by forces whose "narrow nationalism" was dividing the country. Addressing a programme to confer the Indira Gandhi Award for National Integration on Carnatic maestro T.M. Krishna, the Congress vice-president said: "The idea of India that Indira Gandhi fought for has been thrown fundamentally into question by the rising intolerance that we are witnessing today. A view of Indianness that is one-sided, discriminatory, even warped, is being thrust upon us." Arguing that the country today finds itself increasingly divided in the name of narrow nationalism, Rahul said: "The country's heritage is now in the hands of those who are bent upon rewriting history, imposing falsehood and unscientific ideas on our people and stifling independent thinking. The liberal, tolerant Indian ethos that Indira Gandhi embodied in her life and beliefs is openly rejected and repudiated." As the government staged a mega show for national integration on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Rahul hinted that the ideology of the BJP was fragmenting the society. "The precious idea of national integration has never been more necessary than today," he said, describing vocalist Krishna as someone "who never let himself be defined by his art alone". "Through his life and work, he has used the medium as a catalyst for social progress and change, challenging regressive barriers of divisiveness and intolerance," Rahul said. According to the Congress leader, the award is a testament not only to Indira's contributions, but also to the "broad view" of the Indian ethos that she cherished. "It reminds all of us that like her, we must be undaunted, unafraid and uncompromising against the forces of darkness that seek to engulf our land. Krishna's engagement with the artistic scene has converged with his parallel reflections on the state of our society. He has written and spoken on women's rights, children's needs, teachers' responsibilities, and on the dangers of jingoism and narrow nationalism," Rahul said.