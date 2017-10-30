The Telegraph
Monday, October 30, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > India > Warning shot on hill BJP seat

Warning shot on hill BJP seat
VIVEK CHHETRI and BIRESWAR BANERJEE

Kurseong: The Binay Tamang group of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha has held the BJP responsible for the derailment of the Gorkhaland movement and suggested the national party can no longer take the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat for granted.

"The BJP is responsible for derailing the Gorkhaland demand. They made tall promises but now they are finding it difficult even to utter the Gorkhaland word. Had they acted in time, our people would not have been martyred," Anit Thapa, the second-in-command in the Tamang camp, told a public meeting at Kurseong Motor Stand.

The Morcha's support to S.S. Ahluwalia was instrumental in the BJP candidate's victory from the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat.

"Ahluwalia, too, has been unable to do anything for Gorkhaland. From now on, we must elect our own Gorkha candidate from Darjeeling. A Gorkha will at least be able to speak on the Gorkhaland issue in Parliament," said Thapa.

"They (the BJP) mismanaged everything."

 More stories in India

  • Autonomy is a dirty word
  • Et tu, Congress?
  • On Patel, it's a diktat
  • First Afghan shipment through Iran
  • Proposal to cut AC diner GST
  • Foot-dragging riddle on Emami project
  • Read before you rip me, says PC
  • 'Anti-national' dare by Omar
  • IIT pay hike dismay
  • Cloud on Nitish Mauritius trip
  • Patel writes to Rajnath
  • Dalit bride advice for Rahul
  • 11 babies die in a day in hospital
  • 50 years on, Valley church bell tolls
  • Land grab whiff in train murders
  • Minister convoy crushed boy: Father
  • Kashmir divide in Britain
  • Declared dead and denied food, pension
  • After roads, media make CM homesick
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  