US's friend in Kim's Korea

Tillerson with Swaraj. Picture by Prem Singh New Delhi: India on Wednesday made it clear to the US that it had no plan of closing down its diplomatic mission in North Korea, instead offering the facility as a friendly "channel of communication" for Washington in Pyongyang. The message was communicated to visiting US secretary of state Rex Tillerson during bilateral discussions, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said. Fielding a question on whether India planned to shut down its mission in Pyongyang and cut trade ties with North Korea in view of US pressure to check currency flow that helps fund the Asian country's nuclear and ballistic missile programme, Sushma said the issue did come up for discussion at the bilateral engagement earlier in the day. "We told the US side that trade with DPRK (the Democratic People's Republic of Korea) has come down; it's minimal. As far as the embassy is concerned, our mission there is very small. I told secretary Tillerson it is important that the embassies of some of your friendly countries should remain there so that there are some channels of communication available when needed. I feel he understood our position and appreciated it," she said. If India held back on toeing the American line on North Korea, New Delhi was apparently unable to elicit a clear assurance from Washington that its interests in Iran, particularly the long-in-the-making Chabahar port for accessing central Asian markets, would be insulated from the fresh sanctions that President Donald Trump was planning to curtail Iran's weapons programme. To a specific question on the possibility of America's Iran policy jeopardising Indian and Afghan interests in Chabahar and the railway line India is supporting for connecting the southern Iranian port to land-locked Afghanistan in the hope of ending its reliance on Pakistan for access to sea routes, Tillerson saw no contradiction. "It is not our objective to harm the Iranian people. Nor is it our objective to interfere with legitimate business activities which are going on with other businesses, whether they be from Europe, India or agreements that are in place that promote economic development to the benefit of our friends and allies," Tillerson said without referring to either Chabahar port or the Zahedan railway line. Neither did Tillerson's opening statement make any reference to India's concerns over moves in the US to overhaul work visa programmes such as the H1-B. In her statement, Sushma said she took up the issue with him. "We have also discussed the very significant contribution to the US economy of Indian skilled professionals who travel and work under H1-B and L-1 visa programmes. I have also sought secretary Tillerson's support for resolution of the long-pending issue of totalisation and asked that nothing should be done by the US that adversely affects India's interests," the foreign minister said. Sushma indicated that India was working at two levels to protect the interests of Indians working in the US on the two visas. "We are engaging with the White House and the state department (so) that no executive order is passed that could have an adverse impact on our citizens. And, we are also reaching out to the Congress to strive against the passage of the bills to change the existing provisions." India has been trying hard for a totalisation agreement that will allow Indian temporary workers employed in the US to repatriate the money they contribute towards America's social security when they leave the country.