The Telegraph
Thursday, November 9, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > India > US grant on riot alert

US grant on riot alert
Our Special Correspondent

New Delhi: The US has announced a $493,827 (Rs 3.2 crore) grant for organisations that can suggest ways to "reduce religiously-motivated violence and discrimination in India".

The Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor of the US state department has made separate allocations of equal amount for India and Sri Lanka for projects that promote religious freedom.

The move is unlikely to go down well with the Indian government and could add to the woes of NGOs working for communal harmony.

The India programme is seeking proposals to develop early warning systems to mitigate large-scale violence, conflict mitigation programmes between minority and majority groups, counter hateful public messages and report religious freedom violations.

NGOs based in the US and abroad, non-profits, public international organisations (private, public, or state institutions of higher education) and for-profit organisations or businesses can apply.

The state department did not respond to an email seeking the immediate reason for the grant. Veterans could not recall India having figured earlier in such a programme that had covered Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Kazakhstan.

John Dayal, a former member of the National Integration Council who has been working in the area of religious freedom, told The Telegraph that no NGO based in India would touch the programme with a barge pole. "It will be difficult for any NGO to really avail of funding of this nature. And, it will be counter-productive for any Christian organisation to even try."

 More stories in India

  • NGT asks Govt to explain environment okay for Ken-Betwa river linking
  • Modi calls on Karunanidhi
  • Sitharaman visit to Arunachal upsets China; won't help peace efforts, it says
  • Mitron, over to Manmohan
  • Blame it on Indira
  • Kamdhenu economy: 1 cow for 4 Hindus
  • German brawl cuffs on engineer
  • Indo-Pacific alliance push by Trump
  • Texas mass shooting
  • Saudi Buffett hit by purge
  • Aadhaar for railway attendance
  • UK cry to save India Club
  • Hospital rich bias persists
  • Aligarh toilet water clash kills 1
  • DA hike for senior judges
  • Mallya court bins 2 extradition requests
  • Journalist held for CM cartoon
  • Welfare laptop, washing machine shock SC
  • At 83, Himachal's Hercules fights alone 
  • PM trashes Nov. 8 rallies
  • Dog bite shield: poise, not prison
  • Dissection rap on varsities
  • Bird clue to night shift risks
  • Arvind woos Bhopal with 'honest politics'
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  