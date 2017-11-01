Unintended Mini Cooper coup

RIDE ROW: CPM state chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (wearing garland) rides the Mini Cooper in Kerala last week Bangalore: When the coinage "collateral damage" was first used in 1961, it was mentioned that "such damage can occur to friendly, neutral and even enemy forces". More than half a century later in Kerala, all three forces are now licking the wounds of collateral damage in an uncanny conspiracy of circumstances that has left the CPM as well as the BJP sharing crimson faces. Approached from the BJP's point of view, the events have unfolded thus. Enemy force damage: The first to suffer was the ruling CPM, whose state secretary was taking a short ride in a Mini Cooper during a yatra organised as a response to a similar campaign graced by BJP chief Amit Shah. CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and other die-hard comrades were left red-faced when it emerged that the imported car and a symbol of western capitalism belonged to an accused in a gold smuggling case. Friendly force damage: The BJP's glee at the revolutionaries' discomfiture was short-lived. Amid the brouhaha, some hawk-eyed officials noticed that the Mini Cooper had a licence plate registered in Puducherry, the nearby Union territory. Further enquiries have opened a can of worms. Several public figures have been found to have been registering their expensive vehicles in Puducherry where the registration tax is far lower than that in Kerala. Among such purported beneficiaries is Suresh Gopi, an actor known for his tough-taking, goon-bashing super-cop roles. He also happens to be a Rajya Sabha MP nominated by the BJP, which meant that the controversy has boomeranged on Amit Shah's party. Neutral force damage: Two popular young actors, Fahadh Faasil and Amala Paul, too have been accused of registering their high-end cars in Puducherry. It all started last week with CPM state chief Balakrishnan taking a 500-metre ride in the Mini Cooper convertible in Kozhikode during the ongoing Janajagruti Yatra, the Marxists' answer to the BJP's recent Janaraksha Yatra. It later turned out that the car, worth more than Rs 35 lakh, belonged to Faisal Karat, a councillor from CPM ally National Secular Conference who has been accused of involvement in a gold smuggling racket based out of Calicut airport. As the BJP raised a stink, Balakrishnan denied prior knowledge of who the car belonged to. But while the state debated the Marxist's ride in the "bourgeois" car, the state motor vehicles department focused on its Puducherry number plates. A news channel has alleged that actor and MP Suresh Gopi registered his Audi Q7 in Puducherry to avoid the 20 per cent lifetime tax he would have been charged in Kerala. Although most Malayalis already knew why some cars were registered in Puducherry, the Malayalam channel jacked up the issue with a report implicating Fahadh and Amala. It claimed that Amala had bought and registered a Rs 1.21-crore Mercedes S-Class in Puducherry, paying less than Rs 2 lakh in taxes and thus saving more than Rs 22 lakh. It added that Fahadh had done the same with a Rs 70-lakh Mercedes E-Class, paying about Rs 1.5 lakh in taxes instead of the Rs 14 lakh he would have been charged in Kerala. The allegation about Suresh Gopi followed on Tuesday. Suresh Gopi has not commented yet. This newspaper's calls to the mobile number of BJP leader M.T. Ramesh went unanswered. Kerala transport commissioner Anil Kant told reporters that his department was investigating the claims and that all tax-dodging motorists would have to pay fresh lifetime taxes to drive their vehicle in the state. "We will send out notices if they are found guilty," he said, declining to take the media reports at face value. Motor vehicle inspectors have launched a state-wide search for vehicles registered in Puducherry, visiting dealers and seeking the names and contact details of people servicing their cars in Kerala, government sources said. "Even if a Malayali buys a car in another state, servicing is usually done in Kerala," an official said. A sales official from a leading Mercedes dealer in Kochi said that Puducherry's lifetime taxes ranged between Rs 2 and Rs 2.5 lakh for luxury cars, citing a figure a little higher than what the TV channel claims Fahadh and Amala paid. The sales official said he wouldn't recommend anyone registering cars in Puducherry unless he or she had a "proper address" in the Union territory.