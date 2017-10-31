The Telegraph
Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Unguided arrow drill
Snehamoy Chakraborty
The broken arrow that had pierced the neck of Fajila Khatun. (Sekh Abubakkar Siddik)

Bolpur: A 14-year-old archery trainee had her neck pierced front to back by a mate's arrow during an unsupervised practice on Monday at the Sports Authority of India complex in Bolpur town, Birbhum.

Fajila Khatun had a lucky escape with the arrowhead missing critical blood vessels "by millimetres", doctors at Bolpur sub-divisional hospital said. But the Class VIII girl is still in danger of complications relating to infection.

The daughter of a truck driver from Gangarampur village in Labhpur had been admitted as a residential trainee in April after coming second in last year's district archery contest.

On Monday, she was practising with three other 14-year-old trainees - two girls and a boy - while their coach was on leave.

Witnesses said Fajila was collecting the arrows that had missed the target when an arrow shot by the boy pierced the right side of her neck.

"I had asked him to stop while I collected the arrows but he suddenly shot an arrow," Fajila said from her hospital bed after surgery.

"It struck me from behind as I stood up after picking up two arrows. I screamed and slumped to the ground, and staff members came running."

