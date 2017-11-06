UK cry to save India Club

The dining room at the India Club London: Many prominent Englishmen and women have joined the fight to save the India Club, the London restaurant and bar linked to diplomat-politician V.K. Krishna Menon's India League and the struggle for independence over 70 years ago. Typical of the submissions for the club - at 143-145 The Strand - is that of Michael Cox, emeritus professor of international relations at the London School of Economics. "Harold Laski, who was professor of the LSE, became involved with the India League through Menon and often attended meetings at 143-145 The Strand. The building has played a pivotal role in British-Indian history," Cox said. Dr Louise Tillin, senior lecturer and interim director of the India Institute at the adjacent King's College, spoke on behalf of staff and students, saying the India Club was a site of "historical significance" and should be protected. Tillin said: "Established at the time of India's struggle for independence from British rule, the India Club offered a meeting place for Indian intellectuals, journalists, writers and leaders of the nationalist movement in London. It is a site of historical significance and social vitality that should be protected." Will Self, a well-known journalist and professor of contemporary thought at Brunel University, said: "As a writer and an academic preoccupied by the built environment, I often bring my students and other interested visitors to the India Club: a meal in the restaurant teaches them more about London, India, and the vexed relationship between the two, than several days in a library." They have joined Indians such as Shashi Tharoor, the sculptor Sir Anish Kapoor and the peer Karan Bilimoria in trying to persuade Historic England, the body tasked with protecting the country's historical environment, that the India Club should be "listed" - and thus protected. The freeholders, Marston Properties, have asked the local authority, Westminster Council, for permission to demolish the India Club and replace it with a boutique hotel. The club - which has portraits of Menon, a close friend of Jawaharlal Nehru, and freedom fighter Dadabhai Naoroji and retains the original staircase and other such features - is run by a Parsi father and daughter, Yadgar and Phiroza Marker, whose lease is up in 2019. The decision whether the India Cub should be listed will be taken early next year by the department for digital, culture, media and sport, after the ministry receives the all-important recommendation from Historic England. At the weekend the club hummed with life as it drew in students and lecturers from the LSE and King's College, lawyers from the High Court and the Inns, Indian journalists and passing tourists drawn by the restaurant's masala dosas and bhuna lamb.