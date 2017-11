Calcutta: Mamata Banerjee said she had "a good meeting" with Uddhav Thackeray after the Shiv Sena chief and his son called on the chief minister at a Mumbai hotel on Thursday.

"His party has its own ideology. It is in the NDA but is criticising the Centre - this is a big thing. What Uddhav is doing is the right thing," Mamata said.

Uddhav said they did not discuss politics but held similar views on demonetisation and the GST.