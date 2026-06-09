Two workers dead, another hospitalised after gas leak at Schaeffler India plant in Pune

Two workers died and another was hospitalised after carbon dioxide (CO2) gas leaked during maintenance work on fire extinguishers at Schaeffler India Ltd's plant in the Talegaon MIDC area of Pune district on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place when annual maintenance work of fire extinguishers was being carried out by personnel from a private contractor at the facility of the leading engineering firm operating in automotive, industrial, and aerospace sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three employees of the contractor and two staffers of the company were engaged in the maintenance work when CO2 gas leaked from a fire extinguisher cylinder at around 12.30 pm, an official said.

"Due to exposure to the CO2 gas, two persons were critically affected and died. One person is undergoing treatment and is stable," the official said.

Police said they are awaiting further details from the hospital regarding the victims.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered and further investigation into the incident was underway, the official added.

As per the company website, Schaeffler's state-of-the-art plant at Talegaon manufactures engine and transmission components for front accessory drive system, chain drive systems, valve train, shift systems and a range of needle roller bearings and elements.

The company is an Indian subsidiary of ⁠Germany-headquartered Schaeffler Group and is listed on the bourses.