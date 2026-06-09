MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 09 June 2026

Two workers dead, another hospitalised after gas leak at Schaeffler India plant in Pune

Three employees of the contractor and two staffers of the company were engaged in the maintenance work when CO2 gas leaked from a fire extinguisher cylinder at around 12.30 pm, an official said

PTI Published 09.06.26, 09:19 PM
Representational Image of a dead body

Representational image File picture

Two workers died and another was hospitalised after carbon dioxide (CO2) gas leaked during maintenance work on fire extinguishers at Schaeffler India Ltd's plant in the Talegaon MIDC area of Pune district on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place when annual maintenance work of fire extinguishers was being carried out by personnel from a private contractor at the facility of the leading engineering firm operating in automotive, industrial, and aerospace sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three employees of the contractor and two staffers of the company were engaged in the maintenance work when CO2 gas leaked from a fire extinguisher cylinder at around 12.30 pm, an official said.

"Due to exposure to the CO2 gas, two persons were critically affected and died. One person is undergoing treatment and is stable," the official said.

Police said they are awaiting further details from the hospital regarding the victims.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered and further investigation into the incident was underway, the official added.

As per the company website, Schaeffler's state-of-the-art plant at Talegaon manufactures engine and transmission components for front accessory drive system, chain drive systems, valve train, shift systems and a range of needle roller bearings and elements.

The company is an Indian subsidiary of ⁠Germany-headquartered Schaeffler Group and is listed on the bourses.

RELATED TOPICS

Pune Gas Leak
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Centre warns of action against illegal foreigners amid India-Bangladesh border talks

The meeting comes amid heightened focus on illegal immigration and deportations along the India-Bangladesh border, particularly in Bengal, where chief minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced a crackdown on undocumented Bangladeshi nationals
US President Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

These judges are really giving us a hard time..they're hurting our country very badly

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT