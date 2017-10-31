Trump's poll boss indicted

Washington: President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort surrendered to the FBI on Monday and another ex-aide pleaded guilty to lying in the most serious developments yet in a federal probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Manafort, 68, arrived at the FBI's Washington field office to hand himself in after he and his deputy, Rick Gates, were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges including the laundering of millions of dollars.

Neither Trump nor his campaign was mentioned in the indictment and many of the charges, some over a decade old, relate to Manafort's work for Ukraine's pro-Russian government and political figures there.

But in a separate development directly related to Trump's 2016 campaign, it has emerged that a former campaign aide, George Papadopoulos, pleaded guilty earlier this month to lying to the FBI on the timing of Russian contacts over "dirt" on Trump's rival candidate, Hillary Clinton. (See Page 2)

The first charges filed by Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel, indicated that he was proceeding full-bore into his investigation of Trump's circle. Allies of the President were privately asking whether he might seek to fire Mueller or pardon Manafort.

The 31-page indictment essentially alleged that Manafort, the President's onetime top lieutenant, was secretly a highly paid agent for pro-Russian foreign interests.

Trump reacted only to Manafort's indictment, dismissing it because it reflected issues "before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign".

Trump tweeted: "Also there is NO COLLUSION!"

Trump has said nothing about the guilty plea by Papadopoulos, who admitted he sought connections with Russian government officials last year to benefit the campaign.