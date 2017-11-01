Tinker tailor teacher spotted

Nakashipara: A tailor has been caught standing in for four teachers in a government-aided school in Bengal's Nadia, taking classes and supervising classes for a monthly fee. The revelation has forced the administration to suspend ongoing examinations at Giridharpur Junior High School that has around 500 students. The 26-year-old tailor, Safiqul Sheikh, had passed Madhyamik around a decade ago with less than 60 per cent marks, given up on further studies and started his tailoring shop in the village to sustain his family. He admitted to being hired by the four teachers for a monthly fee of Rs 1,500. Each teacher draws a minimum salary of Rs 30,000 a month or a combined six-figure pay of Rs 1.2 lakh, which means Safiqul was doing their job at an eye-popping discount of 7900 per cent! "I have been doing this regularly for over two years. It is voluntary but I get some money since the past three months because of my time and trouble," said Sheikh. He was sometimes assisted by 21-year-old alumna Nazira Khatun, who had stopped studying after passing her Madhyamik. The matter came to light when joint block development officer Bhabesh Chandra Bhadra visited the school on Tuesday after a tip-off from the villagers. Headmistress Rinku Banerjee, one of the four teachers, said she took the help of Sheikh and some former students but denied they were paid. "There is a major dearth of teachers. Four of us for 500 students are quite inadequate. The teachers do not attend classes regularly. I have administrative work to take care of. There was no other way. I took the help of the tailor and some former students. But no money was ever paid," said Banerjee. The school should have around 10 teachers, given the number of students.