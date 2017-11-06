Texas mass shooting

San Antonio: A shooting at a church in a rural community east of San Antonio in Texas left multiple people dead and wounded on Sunday, according to officials and news accounts.

TV channels reported that 27 people were killed. An official said he did not have a total count of the number of dead but that it was "more than 20".

David Keen, a constable in Wilson County, Texas, said there were casualties, adding "there were kids involved". He said the gunman was dead and that he did not know how many people had died.

The gunman had walked into the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs and opened fire, an official said. NYTNS