Terror, hate charge on Naik
Our Special Correspondent

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Thursday filed a chargesheet against televangelist Zakir Naik, accusing him of promoting enmity between religious groups through his speeches and inciting youths to take up terror activities.

Besides Naik, the agency charged two entities promoted by the preacher, the Mumbai-based Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) and Harmony Media Private Ltd (HMPL).

The chargesheet hinted that Naik had floated another outfit, 'Islamic Dimensions', apparently after the IRF was banned by the Centre under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The law is invoked in terror cases.

"We filed a chargesheet against Naik," an NIA official said after the filing in a special court in Mumbai. The 51-year-old televangelist, who is currently abroad, also faces money-laundering charges.

Naik left India on July 1 last year after some terrorists allegedly involved in the attack on a cafe in Dhaka reportedly claimed they were inspired by his speeches.

"It was found that through his public lectures/speeches, Zakir Naik deliberately and maliciously insulted the religious beliefs of Hindus, Christians and non-Wahabi Muslims, particularly Shias, Sufis and Barelwis. The IRF and HMPL have been instrumental in the maximum circulation of such incriminating speeches in the form of CD/DVD/ TV programmes," the NIA said in its chargeheet.

The agency added that "the investigation has firmly established that the incriminating public speeches/utterings have been in circulation through electronic media....and Web portals Facebook/ YouTube...and continue to be seen across the world".

The NIA had registered the case in November last year under various sections of the IPC and the UAPA, including Section 10 of the act, which deals with "being a member of an unlawful association".

