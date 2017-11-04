The Telegraph
Saturday, November 4, 2017
Temporary WhatsApp outage

Mumbai: WhatsApp, the world's most popular messaging service, suffered a temporary outage in India and many other countries on Friday, according to multiple users.

"Whatsappdown" was the top trending item on Twitter in India, which is WhatsApp's biggest market with about 200 million of its billion-plus users. It was also a top trending item on Twitter in Pakistan, Britain and Germany.

Users in countries ranging from Brazil and Russia to Vietnam and Myanmar reported that WhatsApp was down in their countries.

The users reported that the service had begun to gradually function again about 30 minutes after the initial complaints. A spokeswoman in Singapore said the company was still investigating the matter. Reuters

