Teacher qualification shocker

New Delhi: The government's one-time window for untrained schoolteachers to make themselves qualified and eligible to continue in service has revealed that nearly 45,000 teachers across states did not clear their higher secondary exams. They were hired and allowed to continue by virtue of their Class X qualifications. Another four lakh got less than 50 per cent in their Class XII board exams. Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, a teacher needs to have 50 per cent marks in Class XII and a Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) to teach children of Classes I to V. The statistics came to light after the human resource development ministry asked the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) - a board that offers schooling in distance mode - to train these teachers as a one-time opportunity to retain their jobs. The RTE Act, which came into force in April 2010, had given untrained and unqualified teachers time till March 2015 to get the required qualification. But several lakh teachers did not have the required training even after 2015, forcing the government to bring an amendment to extend the deadline till 2019.#The NIOS, which has launched a special DElEd course, last month sought applications from these teachers. Nearly 13 lakh have registered and paid the fees for the 18-month course, which started in October. During the registration, it was found that nearly four lakh teachers, mostly from Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, did not have 50 per cent marks in Class XII. Another 45,000 teachers had not cleared Class XII since they were inducted before 2010 on the basis of their Class X marks but were allowed to continue. These teachers were mostly from Andhra Pradesh and Manipur. "Many states were recruiting Class X passouts as teachers for primary schools. These 45,000 teachers and the other four lakh teachers who secured less than 50 per cent in Class XII will be given the opportunity to appear for the Class XII examination along with the DElEd," NIOS chairman C.B. Sharma said. The NIOS has decided to allow the teachers who have cleared only their Class X exam to appear for the Class XII test to secure the required 50 per cent marks. The four lakh teachers will also be allowed to take the Class XII test for improving their score while simultaneously pursuing the diploma course. Those who fail to get the required qualifications by March 2019 will lose their jobs.