Swiss attack action

New Delhi: Two Union ministers have swung into action to contain the damage caused to India's claims of atithi devo bhava - the ancient code that reveres guests as god - four days after some teenagers beat up a Swiss couple near Fatehpur Sikri railway station. Foreign minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government for a report on the assault in the Agra town that left the young couple with a fractured skull and a broken arm. Tourism minister K.J. Alphons also intervened in a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, saying "such incidents negatively impact our image and are detrimental to our efforts in promoting India as a tourism destination". The Swiss embassy confirmed the attack and said consular access had been provided to the couple. Although the couple's photographs were splashed all over the media, the embassy did not provide any further details, citing "privacy and data protection". An ANI report from Uttar Pradesh quoted the state's home secretary as saying that all the five boys had been rounded up. The incident took place days ahead of Adityanath's trip to Agra, where he visited the Taj Mahal on Thursday following a campaign against the monument to love because of its Mughal links. Quentin Jeremy Clerc and his girlfriend Marie Droxz were strolling near the railway station in the Agra town when the boys began following them. Clerc is reported to have told the police they passed comments, wanted to take selfies with Marie and also know where the couple were staying in Agra. When they objected, the boys first hit Clerc and did not spare Marie either when she intervened. Clerc has a fractured skull and a clot in his brain. He has also developed a hearing impairment. Marie has a fractured arm and several bruises. Both of them were brought to Delhi where they were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Clerc was admitted to the ICU because of his condition. Opposition parties took the government to task. Former Union minister Milind Deora described the incident as a "shameful story of breakdown of law and order in India's largest state". Samajwadi Party spokesperson Pankhuri Pathak tweeted: "Swiss tourist couple stalked, harassed & attacked by 4 people in Fatehpur Sikri, Agra, while Yogi ji's police is busy lathicharging women." The last bit was a reference to the recent police baton charge on students at Banaras Hindu University agitating for a safe campus. CPM politburo member Brinda Karat wrote to Swiss ambassador Andreas Baum expressing regret and urging him to convey to the couple that "we are ashamed and sad that such an incident should happen". A delegation from the CPM-aligned All India Democratic Women's Association visited the hospital today to offer the couple support but could not meet them.