Swachh Yogi at Taj

Yogi Adityanath wields the broom near the Taj. (PTI) Lucknow: The Taj Mahal on Thursday witnessed its first-ever visit by a BJP chief minister when Yogi Adityanath arrived with a broom, ostensibly to launch a Swachh drive but surely to also sweep away the controversy over certain BJP politicians' negative remarks about the monument. During the 25-odd trips Adityanath had made to Agra in the 19 years since becoming an MP (from Gorakhpur), he had never before visited the 17th-century Mughal monument to love, a global tourist draw. On Thursday morning he arrived with state tourism minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi, a handful of party MLAs and 500 supporters. They entered the complex through its western gate where Adityanath, donning a mask and gloves, swept a parking area along with senior politicians. Adityanath then entered a park on the premises before getting his pictures clicked with foreign tourists and stepping inside the mausoleum. A knot of BJP members stood at the eastern gate and chanted: "Bharat Mata ki jai" and "Vande mataram". Officially, the reason for the chief minister's Agra trip was to review development projects in the city. But the visit came amid an uproar over party MLA Sangeet Som calling the Mughal builders of the Taj "traitors" and "a blot on Indian culture", and supporting the monument's omission from a state government list of tourist attractions. Days later, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Katiyar alleged the mausoleum had been built over a Shiva temple. Adityanath had himself in June disparaged the long-time diplomatic practice of gifting visiting foreign dignitaries a miniature replica of the Taj, saying it was inconsistent with Indian culture. After Som's comments, though, Adityanath had tried to make amends, telling a rally in Gorakhpur that the Taj was the "pride of India" and a "world-class monument". He had highlighted how the mausoleum had been built with the "blood and sweat of Indian labourers" and promised to beautify the areas around the Taj. However, during Adityanath's Thursday visit, BJP North Agra MLA Jagan Prasad Garg told porters inside the complex that the Mughals had indeed demolished a Shiva temple before building the Taj, PTI reported. Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav mocked his successor's trip, PTI quoting him as saying in Lucknow: "See, how times change. The BJP didn't consider the Taj as part of Indian heritage; now its chief minister is sweeping its western gate." Adityanath spent an hour at the Taj before attending an Archaeological Survey of India presentation at a government hotel and honouring a group of schoolchildren who had participated in a painting contest on the Taj. He later told a party rally in Agra that he would focus on development and security for all the state's people. "We don't divide people by caste or religion before planning growth. We therefore want to develop tourism in a way that those who visit Agra also consider going to Mathura and Vrindavan, and those visiting Mathura feel like coming to Agra," he said. "My opponents questioned me when I went to Ayodhya, Chitrakoot and Kashi (Varanasi). They are also questioning me for coming to Agra. But my target is to develop the entire state as a tourist hub." Over 14,000 police were deployed across Agra for Adityanath's security.